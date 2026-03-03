10 Years Ago, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Starred In A Sci-Fi Movie That Still Needs A Sequel

Dan Trachtenberg's 2016 sci-fi thriller "10 Cloverfield Lane" is and isn't a sequel to Matt Reeves' 2008 found-footage thriller "Cloverfield." Reeves' film was a kaiju picture about a giant monster attacking New York, seen from the perspective of camera-phone-wielding twentysomethings on the ground. The mystery of where the monster came from is never fully explained.

"10 Cloverfield Lane" takes place far away, in rural Louisiana, and is set mostly inside an underground bomb shelter. The owner of the bunker, a gun-toting survivalist named Howard (John Goodman), tells his reluctant fellow survivors Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Emmett (John Gallagher, Jr.) that something horrendous has happened to the Earth's surface, and that they cannot leave. The title will immediately lead audiences to believe that the crisis on Earth's surface is a monster invasion. The actual connection between the first two movies wouldn't be explained until Julius Onah's 2018 film "The Cloverfield Paradox," which saw a team of astronauts in the near future accidentally ripping open portals in the space-time continuum. This allowed monsters and aliens to invade Earth and linked all three "Cloverfield" movies.

"Paradox" was very poorly received, however, and it more or less killed the film series dead. This is a pity, as "10 Cloverfield Lane" is blameless in its connection to a larger franchise. Indeed, Trachtenberg's movie began its life as a spec script called "The Cellar" and was only repurposed as a spiritual successor to "Cloverfield" after the fact. One can accept the film as a taut, stand-alone thriller about claustrophobia and paranoia without knowing anything about the previous or following movies. Maybe a sequel could still be made that follows the events of only Trachtenberg's film, and that ignores the events of "Paradox."