Nicolas Cage Helped Make One Of The Most Underrated Vampire Movies Ever

The premise of director E. Elias Merhige's 2000 film "Shadow of the Vampire" is weirdly believable. It posits that filmmaker F.W. Murnau, when he was making the landmark 1922 horror movie "Nosferatu," was so committed to cinematic realism that he located and hired an actual vampire to portray the vampire in his movie. In actuality, the star of "Nosferatu" was a German actor named Max Schreck, but Schreck's stiff, monstrous, rat-like performance as the vampiric Count Orlok was so convincing that it doesn't take much imagination to buy that he was actually a vampire.

In "Shadow of the Vampire," Murnau is only able to wrangle his vampire performer with the promise that he will be allowed to drink the blood of the movie's star, Greta Schröder, once production has wrapped. Naturally, though, the vampire isn't able to control himself and kills a few of the picture's crew as shooting commences. Murnau, however, is merely annoyed that his filming schedule is being interrupted.

Murnau was played by John Malkovich, who easily captures the creative frustrations of a film director, while Willem Dafoe received an Oscar nomination for playing Max Schreck/the vampire. Merhige's film also featured Suzy Eddie Izzard as the dull leading man Gustav von Wangenheim, Cary Elwes as the cinematographer Fritz Arno Wagner, Udo Kier as the producer Albin Grau, and Catherine McCormick as Greta Schröder. The film was widely acclaimed when it was released, and film buffs love its rewriting of cinema history to include at least one real vampire. In addition to Dafoe's Oscar nomination, it was also up for Best Makeup.

What many readers may not know is that "Shadow of the Vampire" was produced by Nicolas Cage. It was only the actor's second producing credit after the little-seen Christopher Coppola film "Bel Air."