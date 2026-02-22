I've Seen Every Daily Wire Movie And Their Biggest Problem Is Not What You'd Think

The Daily Wire is a conservative media company associated with Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, Jordan Peterson, and other high-profile right-wing pundits. It was originally founded as a news and commentary outlet, covering topics like politics, religion, and cancel culture. Since 2021, though, the company has ventured into the entertainment business, producing and acquiring film and television projects as a response to left-wing Hollywood. But how has it fared? I've seen every movie the Daily Wire has put out so far, and I believe the company has betrayed its original mission statement.

The Daily Wire's figureheads believe that Hollywood has gone too woke, and the only way to combat its cultural influence is for conservatives to have a seat at the table. But that doesn't necessarily mean making right-wing propaganda for conservatives, as former Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing told Deadline:

"[O]ur entertainment content won't be overtly political, but it will reflect our values. Our mission is simple: We will make great entertainment that all Americans can enjoy, regardless of their political views. If you're fed-up with the cultural edicts of our country's self-appointed moral overlords in Hollywood and legacy media, stay tuned."

To Boreing's credit, the Daily Wire did a pretty good job making movies that are accessible to viewers of all political stripes early on. However, it didn't take long for their content to become as overtly political as it gets.