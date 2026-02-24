Why Michael Douglas Thanked Oliver Stone For Insulting An Oscar-Winning Performance

There are many stories of directors playing mind games with their actors to get an ideal performance out of them, and, while amusing at times, they're not worthy of celebration. I think often of a 21-year-old Shirley MacLaine receiving vague direction from Alfred Hitchcock while making her film acting debut in "The Trouble with Harry." Hitchcock, who famously (perhaps jokingly) once referred to actors as "cattle," was dissatisfied with the young actor's portrayal of a woman who believes she might've killed her estranged husband, and gave her this cryptic advice: "Genuine chopper, old girl." MacLaine was flummoxed until her co-star, John Forsythe, suggested she look up synonyms for "genuine" and "chopper." MacLaine finally pieced Hitch's direction together. "Real axe."

In a 2012 interview with The A.V. Club, MacLaine said, "[Hitchcock] activated your sense of mystery, but he could be cruel." Amazingly, there are worse stories. For instance, Werner Herzog once pulled a gun on his erratic "Aguirre, Wrath of God" star Klaus Kinski when he threatened to quit the production, and threatened to carry out a murder-suicide if he didn't come back to set. Somewhere in between is Oliver Stone's treatment of Michael Douglas on "Wall Street."

Oliver Stone is a passionate man. He served in the Vietnam War (the trauma of which inspired him to make a trilogy of films about the conflict, including the Best Picture-winning "Platoon"), and fearlessly speaks his mind. At the peak of his filmmaking powers (1986 to 1999), he tackled difficult subjects with a first-rate crew (most notably cinematographer Robert Richardson), and challenged his actors to match his intensity. And when he felt they were falling short of what he needed, he messed with their heads. Again, I abhor this approach — but, in Douglas' case, it might've earned the actor an Oscar.