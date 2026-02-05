Robert De Niro's Most Stressful Movie Shoot Came From A Wild Marlon Brando Request

Director Frank Oz's 2001 heist film "The Score" is a laidback affair that's more notable for its casual cast interactions than its heist procedurals. The movie centers on Nick (Robert De Niro), a crackerjack safecracker who's contacted by a young hotshot named Jack (Edward Norton) about a potentially lucrative heist involving a rare and valuable scepter. Nick doesn't like talking to Jack, however, as he usually gets his heist jobs from an old associate named Max (Marlon Brando). The scenes between Nick and Max are affable and relatable, and it's certainly something to see De Niro and Brando sharing the screen. Indeed, cineastes may wiggle in their seats seeing Vito Corleone from "The Godfather" directly interact with Vito Corleone from "The Godfather Part II." (And Norton is no slouch, either.)

It seems, though, that Brando was very demanding on the set of "The Score." As Oz told Time in 2001 (via The Guardian), Brando would often mock director Oz for his history working with the Muppets. As his fans know, the man voiced and operated Miss Piggy and many other puppet characters in his long and prolific career. (Oz has also said that Disney hasn't asked him back to play with the Muppets since acquiring the property, for those wondering why he stopped.)

Brando also reportedly refused to talk to Oz on set since he didn't care for his directing style, and even asked De Niro to direct certain scenes. Speaking at the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival (via Variety), De Niro recalled the day Brando forcibly wrenched directing duties from Oz and placed them in his hands. De Niro admitted that he wasn't prepared to direct "The Score," describing it as one of the more stressful moments of his career.