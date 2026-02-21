You've Probably Never Seen This Amazing Zero-Budget Star Wars Parody

It hardly needs reiterating, but when it was first released in 1977, George Lucas' sci-fi epic "Star Wars" was a massive pop phenomenon, a sprawling saga for a new generation. The 1970s were a famously dour time for American cinema, with interesting filmmakers telling emotionally complex, adult stories rooted in the notion that America was crumbling, succumbing to an inner rot that has always been there. (See: "Taxi Driver," "The Deer Hunter," "Apocalypse Now," "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," etc.) It's no wonder that a lighter, more optimistic fantasy picture like "Star Wars" would become a hit. It was an antidote.

But just as quickly as it rose, "Star Wars" was parodied, mocked, and riffed upon. "Star Wars" opened May 25, 1977, and musician Meco was already remixing John Williams' theme song into a disco track a few months later. By January of 1978, Bill Murray was singing a lounge rendition of the same theme song on "Saturday Night Live." That same month, MAD Magazine published their "Star Roars" parody, followed in December of 1978 by MAD's "The Force and I," a Broadway-style musical parody of the same (because it was only in print, readers had to know the melodies of songs from recent Broadway hits like "The King and I" and "West Side Story").

"Star Wars" was a saga for a new age. But as Mel Brooks once said, never give a saga an even break. Sometime in 1978, a filmmaker named Ernie Fosselius cobbled together $8,000 and hastily churned out a 13-minute spoof of "Star Wars" called "Hardware Wars," perhaps one of the earliest filmed satires of George Lucas' movie. According to some online biographies, Fosselius had been making animated shorts for "Sesame Street" in the early 1970s. "Hardware Wars," however, put him on the countercultural map.