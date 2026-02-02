The Jurassic Park Xfinity Super Bowl Commercial Is A Nostalgia Play Gone Nightmarishly Wrong

If you're a company looking to spend outlandish amounts of money to advertise to the world during the Super Bowl, how do you justify offloading all that cash? You make something that cuts through the noise, stands out, and otherwise gets people's attention. Well, Comcast's Xfinity has accomplished that goal, but not in the way it hoped.

Above, I've embedded a Super Bowl commercial in which Xfinity products save the day in Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park," restoring power to the park's electric fences and preventing any of the dinosaur horrors from taking place. Digitally de-aged versions of Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm subsequently have a grand old time on the grounds, taking selfies with T-rexes and saying cringe-worthy things like, "Wi-fi finds a way." The commercial doesn't even have the decency to let the annoying Xfinity salesperson be attacked by a dinosaur at the end.

We've seen this type of blatant pandering from clueless companies trying to convince viewers to associate their products with the positive feelings people might have toward familiar characters and iconography (Xfinity did this with "E.T." a few years ago), but this particular example marks a new low for the genre.