Varang's Nightwraith In Avatar: Fire & Ash Had A Far Less Intimidating Name Behind The Scenes

One of the central antagonist characters in James Cameron's 2025 blockbuster "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is Varang (Oona Chaplin), the leader of a Na'vi tribe called the Mangkwan. The Mangkwan live on the edge of a Pandoran volcano, and their village had previously been wiped out in a volcanic cataclysm. The destruction of their village have hardened the Mangkwan, leading them to reject the peaceful togetherness offered by Eywa, the earth goddess that lives inside the planet. Varang now leads her people into combat, destroying other villages and killing other Na'vi. She's the most interesting thing about Cameron's new film.

Varang, like many of the characters in the "Avatar" movies, has mastered the art of flying on the backs of the local dragon-like animals, called ikran. Indeed, Varang has managed to tame and ride a particularly aggressive and more vicious subspecies of ikran called a Nightwraith. The Nightwraith has larger wings than most Na'vi dragons, and sports feather-like protrusions that allow for more dextrous flight. It has big, vicious fangs, giving it a vague Lovecraftian look. It also has red, black, and gray markings, which matches Varang's chosen fashion sense.

Off-camera, though, the Nightwraith had a much more gentle name. In Joe Fordham's new book "The Making of Avatar: Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: Fire and Ash," it was reported that one of the film's creature designers, Zach Berger, along with the rest of the creature design crew, colloquially referred to Varang's Nightwraith as "Ashley," a riff on the fact that she was employed by the Ash People. Ashley makes the dragon sound a lot more friendly. When James Cameron heard his crew referring to the dragon as Ashley, he reportedly cracked up laughing.