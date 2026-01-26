If You Liked Netflix's Skyscraper Live, Watch Alex Honnold's Oscar-Winning Documentary Next
Netflix's "Skyscraper Live" is a nerve-racking watch. This 120-minute special features rock climber Alex Honnold ascending the Taiwan skyscraper, Taipei 101, completely unassisted. There's a thrilling element to this extraordinary feat, for sure, but it's mostly overshadowed by the sense of anxiety in the pit of your stomach. While some standard safety protocols were in place, Honnold didn't use any ropes or harnesses during this daring ascent. Thankfully, he reached the Taipei 101 spire after an hour and 31 minutes and was able to rappel down to a high floor to make a smooth exit.
In case you're interested in more Honnold-centered feats (preferably ones that are a tad more controlled in terms of risks), 2018's "Free Solo" is the perfect documentary to check out. Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin ("The Rescue"), the film chronicles Honnold's attempt to solo climb the 3,000 feet (900 m) rock wall of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. It's something that nobody had attempted at the time, adding to the pressure of accomplishing the impossible under the scrutiny of a dozen cameras documenting Honnold's every move. But Honnold exudes an amicable calmness throughout "Free Solo," in the same way he appears relaxed during "Skyscraper Live" despite dealing with physical exhaustion halfway through the climb.
"Free Solo" isn't just a portrait of an inspiring rock climber, either. It's also a brilliantly shot exploration of human determination in the face of great odds. In Honnold's case, the odds are admittedly self-inflicted, as those close to him ponder why he is so eager to relentlessly court danger. "Free Solo" seeks to answer this question, enough so that it managed to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.
Free Solo is an ambitious snapshot of Alex Honnold's daring feats
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin were mindful of the risks that came with documenting Alex Honnold's journey in "Free Solo." For starters, multiple professionals had to make the climb alongside Honnold, and even a secure, assisted attempt could lead to tragedy. There's also the risk of potentially distracting Honnold, who doesn't have any safety measures to fall back on, severely constricting the margin of error to zero. When Honnold finally succeeds, the tense adrenaline fueling everyone turns into awe and exhilaration. This sentiment alone makes "Free Solo" a nail-biting watch, as the documentary lays out every aspect of the El Capitan climb in visceral, astonishing detail.
But what drives Honnold, helping him remain calm in the face of such stomach-churning dangers? While the rock climber doesn't offer an outright answer, Chin — also an accomplished climber — deduced that Honnold's determination stemmed from his need to do what he loves, no matter how risk-laden the endeavor might be. As he once told The Guardian:
"If you had a superpower and you could fly, you would probably do it, right? The drive and ambition to do something that pushes you, that you love — it's hard to put that away and not use it [...] But the floor routine is four hours long. And every single move, every second, you have to be performing perfectly, knowing that if you make a single mistake, you would die."
While "Skyscraper Live" is a public spectacle, "Free Solo" offers a more personal perspective on Honnold's talents, touching on his relationships and evolving worldviews. Similar documentaries, like 2024's "Skywalkers: A Love Story," have attempted to replicate Vasarhelyi and Chin's work, but "Free Solo" remains special for good reason.
"Free Solo" is streaming on Disney+.