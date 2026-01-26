If You Liked Netflix's Skyscraper Live, Watch Alex Honnold's Oscar-Winning Documentary Next

Netflix's "Skyscraper Live" is a nerve-racking watch. This 120-minute special features rock climber Alex Honnold ascending the Taiwan skyscraper, Taipei 101, completely unassisted. There's a thrilling element to this extraordinary feat, for sure, but it's mostly overshadowed by the sense of anxiety in the pit of your stomach. While some standard safety protocols were in place, Honnold didn't use any ropes or harnesses during this daring ascent. Thankfully, he reached the Taipei 101 spire after an hour and 31 minutes and was able to rappel down to a high floor to make a smooth exit.

In case you're interested in more Honnold-centered feats (preferably ones that are a tad more controlled in terms of risks), 2018's "Free Solo" is the perfect documentary to check out. Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin ("The Rescue"), the film chronicles Honnold's attempt to solo climb the 3,000 feet (900 m) rock wall of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. It's something that nobody had attempted at the time, adding to the pressure of accomplishing the impossible under the scrutiny of a dozen cameras documenting Honnold's every move. But Honnold exudes an amicable calmness throughout "Free Solo," in the same way he appears relaxed during "Skyscraper Live" despite dealing with physical exhaustion halfway through the climb.

"Free Solo" isn't just a portrait of an inspiring rock climber, either. It's also a brilliantly shot exploration of human determination in the face of great odds. In Honnold's case, the odds are admittedly self-inflicted, as those close to him ponder why he is so eager to relentlessly court danger. "Free Solo" seeks to answer this question, enough so that it managed to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.