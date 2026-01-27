Robin Williams Starred In Two Vastly Different Fantasy Movies In The Same Year

Robin Williams started his standup career in 1976, specifically at the Holy City Zoo, a bar in San Francisco where he sometimes worked as a bartender. His rise through the world of comedy was meteoric, and he was already playing clubs in Los Angeles and getting specials on HBO. By 1978, he was appearing on TV, notably playing a character named Mork on a 1978 episode of "Happy Days." This led to a 1978 spinoff series called "Mork & Mindy," which is well-known to the general public. Throughout the 1980s, Williams became not only a comedy superstar and a regular TV presence, but a legit Hollywood giant as well. He turned out multiple comedy flicks before getting an Oscar nomination for his performance in 1987's "Good Morning, Vietnam." He received a second nomination in 1989 for "Dead Poets Society," proving that there was nothing he couldn't do.

In 1991, Williams starred in four notable films. He had a small role playing a mime in Bob Goldthwait's alcoholic clown movie "Shakes the Clown," a cult classic if ever there was one. He also had a notable role as a bitter ex-psychiatrist in Kenneth Branagh's hypnotism thriller "Dead Again," one of the best films of its year. For the purposes of this article, however, we shall zoom in on Williams' two fantasy films that he made in 1991. Curiously, both of them were nominated for five Academy Awards, although mostly in different categories. The first, released on September 30, was Terry Gilliam's intense and sensitive mental health odyssey "The Fisher King." The other, released on December 11, was Steven Spielberg's misguided kid-flick "Hook," a reboot of the Peter Pan story. Williams received his third Oscar nomination for "The Fisher King."