Viggo Mortensen's Favorite Lord Of The Rings Scene Is One Of The Best In The Trilogy

The Peter Jackson-directed "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy is filled with intense moments and otherwise incredible scenes. Who doesn't love the heartwarming arrival of Gandalf (Ian McKellen) in the Shire in "The Fellowship of the Ring?" Or doesn't cheer when the Rohirrim charge at the Battle of the Pelennor Fields in "The Return of the King" (or sit there and marvel at the sheer scale of the Battle of Helm's Deep in "The Two Towers")? And, really, whose jaw doesn't hit the floor at the countless shots of epic landscapes ranging from Minas Tirith to Mordor across those movies?

Despite the smorgasbord of options, however, there's one scene that Aragorn actor Viggo Mortensen finds particularly good in those films, and it's small, quiet, and otherwise surprisingly powerful. In an interview with Empire Magazine to commemorate "The Fellowship of the Ring" turning 25 in 2026, Mortensen and Sean Bean (who played the human warrior Boromir in Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy) were asked for their thoughts about shooting Boromir's death scene from the end of the film. Mortensen didn't mince words in his response

"That scene, I have to say, no offense to anybody else or any other part of the trilogy, but that's maybe my favorite scene."

Mortensen went on to explain why he feels that way, once again revealing a degree of depth and deeper meaning that fans of the serious and thoughtful actor have come to expect: