Before Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire Starred In An Underseen Fantasy Flop With Reese Witherspoon

In the late 1990s, American media took a keen interest in deconstructing its own past. Many films and TV shows came out that savaged the conservative ideals of 1950s suburban Americana, revealing that there was angst underneath, and an aching cry for freedom coming from each of its denizens. The Reagan era was dead, and the placid aspirations of white, upper-middle-class professionals proved to be a pack of lies.

One can see these themes of cultural dissatisfaction in Sam Mendes' 1999 film "American Beauty," a film that delved into the rich suburbs to reveal racism, homophobia, violence, and artistic souls longing for an outlet. Heck, one can see these themes in "The Brady Bunch Movie," a film that transposed a 1970s TV family into the 1990s without changing their style or personalities. In the 1990s, po-faced, ultra-wholesome sitcoms seemed backward and comedic, their characters now seemingly from another planet.

One can especially see these themes in the Gary Ross film "Pleasantville," a widely beloved but little attended box office bomb from 1998. "Pleasantville" was about a modern teen named David (Tobey Maguire) who was obsessed with an "Ozzie & Harriet"-style 1950s sitcom called "Pleasantville." As the title of the show implies, nothing bad ever happened in Pleasantville. Everyone was friendly, and life was repetitive and calmingly predictable. David loves to watch reruns of "Pleasantville" and get lost in the nostalgia for a "simpler" time of 1950s post-war suburban bliss.

The twist occurs when a magical remote control zaps David and his snippy, horny sister Jennifer (Reese Witherspoon) into an episode of "Pleasantville." Like an inverse of "The Brady Bunch Movie," "Pleasantville" explores what would happen if '90s teens lived in a 1950s TV world. Oddly enough, everyone is in black-and-white. There will be color soon enough.