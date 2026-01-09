You're Not A Sci-Fi Fan If You Haven't Seen This Mind-Bending '90s Movie With William Hurt

Science fiction movies were in an action groove during the late 1980s. Films like James Cameron's "Aliens," John McTiernan's "Predator," and Paul Verhoeven's "RoboCop" thrilled audiences with smart premises and bullet-whizzing set pieces, which left Hollywood studios clamoring for more of the same. They got precisely what they wanted. But while there were certainly more classics that came out of this era (e.g. Cameron's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," Verhoeven's "Total Recall" and Marco Brambilla's Taco Bell-heavy "Demolition Man"), sci-fi films sans, per Clarence Boddicker, state-of-the-art bang-bangs were in short supply.

German filmmaker Wim Wenders sought to change this in 1991 with his globetrotting futuristic epic "Until the End of the World." There was considerable excitement for this movie given that the director's previous two films, "Paris, Texas" and "Wings of Desire," ranked among the best of the 1980s. Wenders had a beguiling sense of the fantastic and bizarre. At his best, Wenders' movies are profoundly humanistic and hauntingly otherworldly (particularly in the case of "Wings of Desire"). They're also deeply meditative, which means they don't exactly unfold at a breakneck pace. For filmgoers incapable of engaging with unconventionally told stories, Wenders' cinema is probably a no-go.

Nevertheless, Wenders prior successes allowed him to cobble together a $23 million budget for his film about a varied cast of characters (including William Hurt as a noir-coded fugitive) caught up in a web of intrigue as an Indian nuclear satellite threatens to crash somewhere on Earth. The disaster movie element of "Until the End of the World" might make it sound marketable, but Wenders is much more interested in emerging technology that promises to enrich people's lives yet only makes them more miserable. This did not help its box office prospects.