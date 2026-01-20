A Rogue One Actor Was Surprised By How Incomplete The Star Wars Movie's Script Was

It's an openly acknowledged fact in Hollywood that major blockbusters have many more screenwriters than the ones that are credited. Big-budget movies often get written and re-written incessantly over the course of their production cycles, often being passed from screenwriter to screenwriter like a well-moneyed game of Telephone. Sometimes, ideas from the initial drafts are carried into later drafts, while sometimes stories are re-invented from scratch. The re-writing can often be attributed to snippy studio heads who want their blockbusters to look and feel just right, and don't have confidence that a single screenwriter can pull it off.

This isn't always the way, but it's common. Case in point: Gareth Edwards' 2016 sci-fi film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" had a screenplay that was credited to Tony Gilroy and Chris Weitz, but feels like a rushed mishmash of ideas rather than the vision of those two writers working together. Indeed, one will find that Gary Whitta wrote the original draft, while Weitz was only hired after the fact to re-write it. Then, after production wrapped, Tony Gilroy was brought in to write and re-write during a five-week reshoot phase. Reports began to come out that other screenwriters — Christopher McQuarrie, Scott Z. Burns, and Michael Arndt — had all worked on the "Rogue One" script.

These constant re-writes have to be frustrating for an actor. They likely signed on to a major blockbuster thinking they would be shooting one script, only to find that they're getting new pages to memorize all throughout production. This was certainly the case with Mads Mikkelsen, who played the space engineer Galen Erso in "Rogue One." In a recent video interview with Variety, Mikkelsen recalls arriving on set and finding that the script was most definitely unfinished.