Sylvester Stallone's Only Horror Movie Was A Disastrous Flop

Sylvester Stallone has seen it all in Hollywood. He's been arguably the biggest movie star in the world on the strength of knockout blockbusters like "Rocky," "Rambo: First Blood Part II" and "Cliffhanger," but he's also been clobbered by a number of ignominious box office flops. Still, no matter how many times Stallone's kissed canvas, he's been able to stagger back to his feet and keep moving forward. Even when he strings together a series of career-damaging stinkers in a row, there's always a comeback movie in the offing.

Even though I've long known to never count Stallone, there have been times when I wondered if he was hurtling toward commercial, if not artistic, irrelevance. The 1990s were a particularly dark period for him. He lumbered into the decade with the underwhelming "Rocky V," and a pair of box office bombs in "Oscar" and "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot" (which Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked into making) before regaining his footing in 1993 with "Cliffhanger" and "Demolition Man." But his star slowly began to diminish again. Aside from voicing Corporal Weaver in the Dreamworks Animation hit "Antz," he struggled through box office disappointments like "Daylight" and "Copland."

Stallone felt like something had to change, so, seeing that the horror genre was experiencing a resurgence, he signed on for the slasher flick "D-Tox" from "I Know What You Did Last Summer" director Jim Gillespie. Stallone was surrounded by an impressive cast that included Charles S. Dutton, Jeffrey Wright, Tom Berenger, Kris Kristofferson, Stephen Lang, and Robert Patrick, and Universal gave it a healthy $55 million budget. "D-Tox" wasn't an ambitious movie; it was a mainstream chiller that was meant to capitalize on a thriving genre. It turned out to be a disaster.