Roger Ebert Was Blown Away By The Ending Of A '70s Gene Hackman Detective Thriller

Film noir has had a tendency towards bleakness since the genre's birth in the 1940s, but it got downright desolate during the disillusionment of the 1970s. The United States' Camelot swagger was long gone. There'd been a spate of political assassinations, the Vietnam War meat grinder was chewing up young men at an alarming pace, and the increasingly paranoid President of the United States committed a crime that would force him to resign from office.

Justice, kindness, and hope were in short supply throughout most of the decade, and this was fertile ground for the cynical noir genre. Films like "Charley Varrick," "Across 110th Street," and "The Friends of Eddie Coyle" were mean and plenty violent; they threw viewers into the company of thieves and killers, men fully devoid of a moral code. The endings were often brutal, none more so than the hellish finale of "Chinatown," where we watch in stark horror as John Huston's Noah Cross drags his daughter Katherine away from the freshly shot Eveyln (Faye Dunaway), who is also Evelyn's daughter.

You never shake these movies off. They burrow into your soul, and stay there forever. One movie that's proved darkly resonant throughout my life is Arthur Penn's "Night Moves," a hybrid Los Angeles-Florida noir that arrives at its shocking terminus off the coast of the Keys. It's powered by a phenomenal Gene Hackman performance, and features a 17-year-old Melanie Griffith in her first credited role. It's a smart, twisty, ultimately haunting film, and no one was a bigger fan of it than Roger Ebert.