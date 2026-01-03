The Forgotten 1991 Gangster Film Flop That Starred Nicole Kidman And Bruce Willis

Some movies come together so fast and so fortuitously that their critical and commercial success feels like a fait accompli. Such was the case with 1991's "Billy Bathgate." The film had timing and pedigree on its side. Based on the acclaimed novel by E.L. Doctorow, the project repped an Oscar-friendly "Kramer vs. Kramer" reunion of director Robert Benton and star Dustin Hoffman and boasted the added star power of Bruce Willis and on-the-rise leading lady Nicole Kidman. The marvelous playwright Tom Stoppard ("Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead," "Arcadia") wrote the adapted script. Néstor Almendros ("Claire's Knee," "Days of Heaven"), arguably the greatest cinematographer on the planet at the time, was behind the camera. And, perhaps most importantly, it was a lavishly produced gangster movie arriving in the midst of a genre renaissance kicked off by "Goodfellas," "Miller's Crossing," and "The Godfather Part III."

If you weren't around when the movie was released, you might be wondering how a film with this much going for it is never referenced, much less discussed, 34 years after its premiere. I was there at the time, and I'm still baffled that this seemingly can't-miss project missed as badly as it did. Released by Touchstone Pictures on November 1, 1991 (after being delayed nearly half a year due to reshoots and reedits), Benton's bungled gangster epic grossed $15.6 million at the box office against a $48 million budget. This was quite the embarrassment for Disney's then motion picture honcho Jeffrey Katzenberg. 11 months earlier, he'd written a memo that took his studio, and the film industry in general, to task for overspending. "Billy Bathgate" was precisely the kind of production he'd inveighed against.

Still, it was hard to ding Katzenberg for greenlighting "Billy Bathgate." On paper, it looked like a winner. What went wrong?