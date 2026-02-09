Roger Ebert Gave A Perfect Score To Jim Carrey's Heartbreaking Sci-Fi Movie

Critics certainly aren't required to involve any personal anecdotes in their reviews of movies or TV shows, but I find it always adds a little something special to the proceedings. I bring this up because famed film critic Roger Ebert began his perfect four-star review of director Michel Gondry and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman's masterful, mind-bending "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" by talking about the patients he once saw in a ward devoted to caring for patients with Alzheimer's disease. "I was reminded of the passive [patients] while watching 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,'" Ebert mused. "Wiped free of memory, they exist always in the moment, which they accept because it is everything."

If you're familiar with "Eternal Sunshine," and I don't mean the (very good) 2024 album of the same name by Ariana Grande, then you know precisely what Ebert was going on about. Turns out, he absolutely loved the film, which stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as Joel and Clementine, two lovers who simply can't make their relationship work ... something that leads to Clementine literally erasing Joel from her waking memory, prompting Joel to return the favor. But while this is a movie ostensibly "about" a breakup, Ebert, unsurprisingly, realized that the entire film is an ode to love:

"The wisdom in 'Eternal Sunshine' is how it illuminates the way memory interacts with love. We more readily recall pleasure than pain. From the hospital, I remember laughing nurses and not sleepless nights. A drunk remembers the good times better than the hangovers. A failed political candidate remembers the applause. An unsuccessful romantic lover remembers the times when it worked."

This is — again, unsurprisingly — a perfect analysis of "Eternal Sunshine." With that said, in case you'd forgotten, here's what you need to remember about the film.