Roger Ebert Believed One Of The Best Horror Movies Was 'Without Any Apparent Purpose'

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise hasn't always hit home runs, but Tobe Hooper's original 1974 cannibalistic nightmare is widely regarded as one of the best horror films of all time. For many fans, "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is a gritty, realistic, unrelenting exercise in pure terror — and that's what it makes it awesome. However, naysayers like influential critic Roger Ebert argue that Hooper's sweat-drenched slaughterfest lacks any real vision or merit in terms of storytelling. As Ebert wrote in his review:

"The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is as violent and gruesome and blood-soaked as the title promises — a real Grand Guignol of a movie. It's also without any apparent purpose, unless the creation of disgust and fright is a purpose."

To be fair to Ebert, movies about cannibals tormenting teenagers aren't for everyone. "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" also takes the "less is more" approach by not sharing a lot of information about the now-iconic Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen) and his flesh-hungry family members. Some viewers will argue the ambiguity makes for a more terrifying experience, but Ebert felt the film could have benefitted from a deeper exploration of the cannibals' personalities.

Despite not being a fan of the film, Ebert didn't completely dismiss its effectiveness. With that in mind, let's explore the good things the legendary film critic had to say about the movie, despite harboring some feelings of disgust toward it.