Matt Damon's Legendary Avatar Story Debunked By Director James Cameron
Matt Damon is and has been one of Hollywood's biggest A-list actors for some time. From co-writing and starring in the Oscar-winning "Good Will Hunting" to working with Christopher Nolan on the blockbuster "Oppenheimer" (not to mention the upcoming "The Odyssey"), he's at the top of the potential casting list for many major motion pictures. As the story goes, he was also at the top of the casting list for the lead in James Cameron's "Avatar," which went on to become the biggest movie of all time. Damon, however, turned the offer down and, with it, an alleged 10% of the profits. Now, Cameron has weighed in on Damon's legendary tale.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting the release of the mega-budget third entry in the franchise, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," Cameron addressed Damon's claim that he passed on the role of Jake Sully (which ultimately went to Sam Worthington) and, along with it, 10% of the movie's profits. The director has a very different version of the story, though. Here's what Cameron had to say about it:
"He was never offered the part. I can't remember if I sent him the script or not. I don't think I did? Then we wound up on a call, and he said, 'I love to explore doing a movie with you. I have a lot of respect for you as a filmmaker. ['Avatar'] sounds intriguing. But I really have to do this Jason Bourne movie. I've agreed to it, it's a direct conflict, and so, regretfully, I have to turn it down.' But he was never offered. There was never a deal. We never talked about the character. We never got to that level. It was simply an availability issue."
James Cameron and Matt Damon have very different stories about Avatar
"What he's done is he's extrapolated 'I get 10 percent of the gross on all my films.' And if, in his mind, that's what it would've taken for him to do 'Avatar,' then it wouldn't have happened. Trust me on that," Cameron concluded. "So, he's off the hook and doesn't have to beat himself up anymore. Matt, it's okay, buddy! You didn't miss anything."
"Avatar" went on to make a staggering $2.92 billion at the box office, with 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water" pulling in an additional $2.34 billion. For years, Damon has said that he turned down "Avatar" and, with it, more money than any other actor in history.
"I was offered a little movie called 'Avatar,' James Cameron offered me 10% of [its profits]. I will go down in history. [...] You will never meet an actor who turned down more money," Damon said in a 2021 interview.
As the story goes, Cameron wanted Worthington, a then-unknown actor, to play Jake Sully. Fox, however, wanted the director to offer the part to some bigger names. In 2010, it was reported that both Damon and Jake Gyllenhaal had turned down the part. Cameron has admitted to meeting with Damon, but it evidently didn't go as far as the now-legendary tale claims. That begs the question: Where did the wires get crossed?
Was Cameron unaware of a conversation that Damn had with Fox for a big backend deal? Or is it that Damon had a grave misunderstanding of how close (or not close) he was to signing on the dotted line? It's tough to say, but there has clearly been some miscommunication and distortion over the years.
