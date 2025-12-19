Matt Damon's Legendary Avatar Story Debunked By Director James Cameron

"What he's done is he's extrapolated 'I get 10 percent of the gross on all my films.' And if, in his mind, that's what it would've taken for him to do 'Avatar,' then it wouldn't have happened. Trust me on that," Cameron concluded. "So, he's off the hook and doesn't have to beat himself up anymore. Matt, it's okay, buddy! You didn't miss anything."

"Avatar" went on to make a staggering $2.92 billion at the box office, with 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water" pulling in an additional $2.34 billion. For years, Damon has said that he turned down "Avatar" and, with it, more money than any other actor in history.

"I was offered a little movie called 'Avatar,' James Cameron offered me 10% of [its profits]. I will go down in history. [...] You will never meet an actor who turned down more money," Damon said in a 2021 interview.

As the story goes, Cameron wanted Worthington, a then-unknown actor, to play Jake Sully. Fox, however, wanted the director to offer the part to some bigger names. In 2010, it was reported that both Damon and Jake Gyllenhaal had turned down the part. Cameron has admitted to meeting with Damon, but it evidently didn't go as far as the now-legendary tale claims. That begs the question: Where did the wires get crossed?

Was Cameron unaware of a conversation that Damn had with Fox for a big backend deal? Or is it that Damon had a grave misunderstanding of how close (or not close) he was to signing on the dotted line? It's tough to say, but there has clearly been some miscommunication and distortion over the years.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is in theaters now.