A Festive DreamWorks Animated Movie Flop Deserves More Love This Holiday Season

Peter Ramsay's 2012 animated film "Rise of the Guardians" swept into that year's holiday season, pocketed a decent handful of cash, and promptly vanished from the public consciousness. This is odd, as the film was perfectly decent. A whimsical, action-based reinterpretation of the Santa Claus myth, the movie featured an impressive cast of voice actors that included Chris Pine, Hugh Jackman, Alec Baldwin, Isla Fisher, and Jude Law. Regardless, it didn't become a holiday standard, and it seems that few households have "Rise of the Guardians" on regular rotation in their homes during the winter holidays.

"Rise of the Guardians" came out the same year as "The Avengers," and it took on a similar "team-up of champions" mentality. But instead of superheroes, it was the well-regarded folk characters of Santa Claus (Baldwin), Jack Frost (Pine), the Easter Bunny (Jackman), the Tooth Fairy (Fisher), and the Sandman (who doesn't speak). They needed to team up to stop the wicked machinations of the Boogeyman (Law), who was going by the spooky name of Pitch Black. It turned out that Pitch wants to shake the foundations of children's faith, as the magical folk beings need children to believe in them in order to keep on existing. Jack Frost was the ultra-cool outlier of the group, having never had the same kind of pleasant childhood associations as figures like Santa and the Tooth Fairy. Indeed, Jack was said to have no memories of his life prior to 300 years ago (he's very ancient) and resents that he has no childhood of his own.

Along the way, the folk heroes have to engage in chases, panicked fetch-quests, and other missions of action and delight. "Rise of the Guardians" is a light, fun film that /Film reviewed positively back in the day.