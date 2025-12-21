Sylvester Stallone Made Major Changes To James Cameron's Rambo 2 Script

James Cameron tried to retain the social commentary aspects of "First Blood" with his script for "Rambo: First Blood Part II," but Sylvester Stallone made sure most of it was cut. Aside from having one of the most ridiculous titles in film history, "First Blood Part II" was where the franchise started to abandon so much of what made the 1982 original work. As the "Rambo" movies go, the second wasn't quite as ridiculous as the third, in which Stallone's Vietnam vet essentially takes on the entire Soviet army solo. But it did see the formerly pacifist John J. Rambo dispatch a full 75 bad guys, which, compared to his kill count of zero in "First Blood," is quite the shift.

After the first film's director, Ted Kotcheff, maintained much of the social commentary contained in David Morrell's original 1972 novel, "Part II" director George P. Cosmatos clearly tried to take Rambo in a new direction. But it wasn't just Cosmatos that helped Stallone's former Green Beret transform into a superhero. In fact, he arguably wasn't responsible for it at all. Cameron penned the screenplay for the 1985 sequel, and he took Sly's character from a reluctant warrior to a bonafide action hero (just as he did with Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley in 1986's "Aliens").

Except, Cameron had some help in that regard from Stallone himself, who had previously put Rambo's defining feature in "First Blood." Indeed, Sly only agreed to star in the first movie if he could re-write the script, which he did, removing the kills and making Rambo a much more sensitive and ultimately likable character. That changed with "Part II," and while you might think all the newly-added violence was solely Cameron's contribution, it seems Stallone had also decided Rambo needed to renounce his pacifist ways.