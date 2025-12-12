The Best Documentary Of 2025 Was Released Directly To YouTube

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Much ink has been spilled about the current state of cinema, and many critics have become distressed that the old-world multiplex model of film distribution may be increasingly moribund in the modern age. Films will certainly live on — the technology to make them is far too ubiquitous — but the idea of a single theatrically released film capturing the whole of the public's imagination is going to become increasingly rare as time passes. This will likely only accelerate under the auspices of all the recent studio mergers and general movement to streaming.

As such, cineastes have to keep their minds open as to where they might find their cinema. While many of us still deeply value the theatrical experience, we must also acknowledge that art can come from anywhere. A multipart, phones-only film presented on Quibi is just as much a work of cinema as James Cameron's "Avatar" movies. A film you see on VHS on a CRT TV in the basement of a bondage club will be just as vital a work of art as "The Godfather."

And YouTube, in recent years, has provided some of the more stirring original documentaries the medium has ever seen. Many freelance YouTubers, not working for any studios or beholden to any financial interests beyond YouTube subscribers and the website's dodgy payout system, have been assembling insightful analyses, dissections of popular culture, and amazing nature videos for the better part of a decade. Who's your favorite YouTube doc-maker?

One of the better documentaries on YouTube, and one of the best films of 2025, is Owen Reiser's film "Listers: A Glimpse Into Extreme Birdwatching," available now on Reiser's YouTube channel. On NPR, Reiser revealed that Netflix, HBO, and Amazon offered to buy his film, but he went to YouTube instead.