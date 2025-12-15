Rick Moranis Was Fired From One Of John Hughes' Signature Movies

John Hughes' 1985 teen drama "The Breakfast Club" has long since been canonized, praised as an honest depiction of the teen experience. The five main characters all seemingly represent a different high school archetype or clique members perfectly. Bender (Judd Nelson) is the wastoid. Claire (Molly Ringwald) is the prom queen. Andrew (Emilio Estevez) is the jock. Allison (Ally Sheedy) is the recluse. And Brian (Anthony Michael Hall) is the nerd. Trapped in Saturday detention together, however, the teens get to talking, and each one reveals more texture and depth — and inner pain — than the others initially assumed.

In one notable scene, a janitor named Carl (John Kapelos) passes through the detention hall, only for Bender to mock him for his profession. Carl smirks at Bender, explaining that he had been cleaning up after teenagers for the past eight years, and that he was generally ignored by the student body. This, however, allowed him to listen in on teen conversations. He also had keys to all their lockers and rifled through them on the regular. He had more insight into the students than Bender could have imagined. Carl used to be a student at that very school, and after graduation, he seeped in.

"The Breakfast Club" is a funny film, but it's only because the characters are funny. It's not a sitcom or a farce. The people merely joke around with one another, and the audience gets to laugh along. This was perhaps why famed Canadian comedian Rick Moranis was fired from the role of Carl after only two days of shooting. It seems that Moranis wanted to play the part really broadly, and John Hughes couldn't abide by it. This was all recalled by Kapelos in a 2013 oral history with Vulture.