The 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival is being presented virtually on TCM and HBO Max next month, and it will bring with it two new introductions from Martin Scorsese. Scorsese will (virtually) be on hand to introduce both Goodfellas and Mean Streets for the fest, which means we’ll get to hear one of our greatest living filmmakers talk about his filmmaking, and honestly, you can’t beat that, folks. An excerpt from Scorsese’s Goodfellas introduction is available below.

Martin Scorsese Goodfellas Introduction

Above, Scorsese talks about Goodfellas, specifically the scene where Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta end up at the home of Pesci’s character’s mother – played by Scorsese’s real-life mother, Catherine Scorsese. Anyone familiar with Scorsese’s work knows his mother, who had cameos in multiple films, and was the subject of Scorsese’s fantastic documentary Italianamerican. She had a natural screen presence, and as Scorsese says in the clip above, she improvised pretty much all of her dialogue for the Goodfellas scene – which is no easy feat.

Scorsese will have even more to say for the full introduction of Goodfellas and a completely separate introduction for Mean Streets. The Goodfellas intro will be available on HBO Max starting May 6, while the Mean Streets info is set for TCM on May 6 at 11:15 P.M. ET. The festival runs from Thursday, May 6 through Sunday, May 9, and features the following:

Opening Night on Thursday, May 6 at 8pm ET features the 60 th anniversary screening of West Side Story (1961) with stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn giving new and exclusive interviews. Opening Night will premiere simultaneously on TCM and HBO Max

The Masters collection on HBO Max, featuring interviews with directors Barry Levinson ( Good Morning, Vietnam ) and Barbara Kopple ( Harlan County, USA )

Debbie Allen introduces Fame (1980) and sits down for an exclusive interview

Michael Douglas introduces One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) on HBO Max

Jacqueline Bisset introduces Bullitt ( 1968) on TCM and on HBO Max

The world broadcast premiere of Bill Morrison’s latest short film on TCM, let me come in (2021), featuring decayed film reels from the lost German silent film Pawns of Passion (1928) and co-presented by the Los Angeles Opera

A tribute to iconic comedian Martin Short with Clifford (1994) and Innerspace (1987) on HBO Max

SF Sketchfest Presents a table read of Ed Wood’s Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959) on TCM, adapted by comedian Dana Gould and featuring Maria Bamford, Bobcat Goldthwait, Oscar Nuñez, Laraine Newman, Bob Odenkirk, David Koechner, Janet Varney, Jonah Ray, Paul F. Tompkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Baron Vaughn, Deborah Baker Jr. and Kat Aagesen

Fans will also be able to engage with the Festival at live virtual events and experiences throughout the weekend including: