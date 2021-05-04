Martin Scorsese Will Introduce ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Mean Streets’ for the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival
Posted on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 by Chris Evangelista
The 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival is being presented virtually on TCM and HBO Max next month, and it will bring with it two new introductions from Martin Scorsese. Scorsese will (virtually) be on hand to introduce both Goodfellas and Mean Streets for the fest, which means we’ll get to hear one of our greatest living filmmakers talk about his filmmaking, and honestly, you can’t beat that, folks. An excerpt from Scorsese’s Goodfellas introduction is available below.
Martin Scorsese Goodfellas Introduction
Above, Scorsese talks about Goodfellas, specifically the scene where Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta end up at the home of Pesci’s character’s mother – played by Scorsese’s real-life mother, Catherine Scorsese. Anyone familiar with Scorsese’s work knows his mother, who had cameos in multiple films, and was the subject of Scorsese’s fantastic documentary Italianamerican. She had a natural screen presence, and as Scorsese says in the clip above, she improvised pretty much all of her dialogue for the Goodfellas scene – which is no easy feat.
Scorsese will have even more to say for the full introduction of Goodfellas and a completely separate introduction for Mean Streets. The Goodfellas intro will be available on HBO Max starting May 6, while the Mean Streets info is set for TCM on May 6 at 11:15 P.M. ET. The festival runs from Thursday, May 6 through Sunday, May 9, and features the following:
- Opening Night on Thursday, May 6 at 8pm ET features the 60th anniversary screening of West Side Story (1961) with stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn giving new and exclusive interviews. Opening Night will premiere simultaneously on TCM and HBO Max
- The Masters collection on HBO Max, featuring interviews with directors Barry Levinson (Good Morning, Vietnam) and Barbara Kopple (Harlan County, USA)
- Debbie Allen introduces Fame (1980) and sits down for an exclusive interview
- Michael Douglas introduces One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) on HBO Max
- Jacqueline Bisset introduces Bullitt (
1968) on TCM and on HBO Max
- The world broadcast premiere of Bill Morrison’s latest short film on TCM, let me come in (2021), featuring decayed film reels from the lost German silent film Pawns of Passion (1928) and co-presented by the Los Angeles Opera
- A tribute to iconic comedian Martin Short with Clifford (1994) and Innerspace (1987) on HBO Max
- SF Sketchfest Presents a table read of Ed Wood’s Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959) on TCM, adapted by comedian Dana Gould and featuring Maria Bamford, Bobcat Goldthwait, Oscar Nuñez, Laraine Newman, Bob Odenkirk, David Koechner, Janet Varney, Jonah Ray, Paul F. Tompkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Baron Vaughn, Deborah Baker Jr. and Kat Aagesen
Fans will also be able to engage with the Festival at live virtual events and experiences throughout the weekend including:
- The return of fan favorite Meet TCM panel where network execs share insight into the network, how programming is scheduled and produced, and a preview of upcoming events and series, will be live on Wednesday, May 5
- Club TCM, a staple at the in-person Festival, is going virtual this year. Fans can join on Zoom to hear from TCM hosts and festival talent, learn something new, and share their love of classic movies with fellow fans
