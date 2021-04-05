‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Takes Top Prize at the 2021 SAG Awards, Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis Make History
Posted on Monday, April 5th, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
The Trial of the Chicago 7 took the top prize at the 2021 SAG Awards, picking a little momentum as we head toward the April 25 Oscars ceremony. The cast of Aaron Sorkin‘s courtroom drama picked up Best Picture at the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which rewarded more people of color in its film acting categories than it ever has in history.
People of color swept all four individual acting categories at the 2021 SAG Awards Sunday night, though Trial of the Chicago 7 would end up taking the top prize. Chadwick Boseman won posthumously for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and alongside Viola Davis, made history — they are the first lead black film actors to win in the same year. Also making history: Michael Keaton, who set a SAG record as the first person to win three awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, with the Trial of the Chicago 7 win.
Meanwhile, on the TV side, The Crown unsurprisingly dominated, taking the top prize for Drama Ensemble, while Gillian Anderson won an individual award for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix prestige drama. Netflix in general had a strong showing, with wins for its original titles The Crown, Ozark, and The Queen’s Gambit.
See the winners for the 2021 SAG Awards below.
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – “JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – “MINARI”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale
SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman
JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz
KELVIN HARRISON JR. / Fred Hampton
MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark
FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman
JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger
EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden
MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler
ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis
JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“WONDER WOMAN 1984”
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – “THE CROWN”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE CROWN
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher
MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret
STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II
EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana
ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne
CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris
EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand
TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles
SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
SCHITT’S CREEK
CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt
EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose
SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose
NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer
JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt
KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“THE MANDALORIAN”