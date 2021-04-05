The Trial of the Chicago 7 took the top prize at the 2021 SAG Awards, picking a little momentum as we head toward the April 25 Oscars ceremony. The cast of Aaron Sorkin‘s courtroom drama picked up Best Picture at the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which rewarded more people of color in its film acting categories than it ever has in history.

People of color swept all four individual acting categories at the 2021 SAG Awards Sunday night, though Trial of the Chicago 7 would end up taking the top prize. Chadwick Boseman won posthumously for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and alongside Viola Davis, made history — they are the first lead black film actors to win in the same year. Also making history: Michael Keaton, who set a SAG record as the first person to win three awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, with the Trial of the Chicago 7 win.

Meanwhile, on the TV side, The Crown unsurprisingly dominated, taking the top prize for Drama Ensemble, while Gillian Anderson won an individual award for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix prestige drama. Netflix in general had a strong showing, with wins for its original titles The Crown, Ozark, and The Queen’s Gambit.

See the winners for the 2021 SAG Awards below.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – “JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – “MINARI”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale

SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman

JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz

KELVIN HARRISON JR. / Fred Hampton

MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark

FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman

JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger

EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden

MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler

ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis

JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“WONDER WOMAN 1984”

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – “THE CROWN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher

MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret

STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana

ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne

CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris

EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand

TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles

SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

SCHITT’S CREEK

CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt

EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose

SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose

NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer

JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt

KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“THE MANDALORIAN”