2021 PGA Nominations Push ‘Nomadland’, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ to the Front of the Oscar Season Pack
Posted on Monday, March 8th, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
We’ve reached an important foothold in the awards season race. The Producers Guild of America Awards has often been a great litmus test for the Oscar front-runners, with the PGA award winner often going on to win that coveted Best Picture Academy Award (see: Green Book, The Shape of Water, Argo, and more in recent years). It’s not always the case (Sam Mendes’ PGA winner 1917 was bested by Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite last year), but it gives us a good idea for how the race will shape up. And the 2021 PGA nominations did that once again, giving a boost to awards season favorites Nomadland and The Trial of the Chicago 7, while appearing to put the nail in the coffin for the frequently snubbed Da 5 Bloods.
See the 2021 PGA nominations below.
The 32nd Producers Guild of America Awards announced their nominees for this year’s March 24 ceremony, including awards season mainstays like Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. But one film that’s shaping up to be a surprising dark horse is Sacha Baron Cohen’s political comedy Boray Subsequent Moviefilm, which landed a nod that indicated supporting actress Maria Bakalova might be on her way to an Oscar nod. Also a nice surprise was the late entry Judas and the Black Messiah, with Daniel Kaluuya looking to be a sure Oscar nominee (especially with Golden Globe and Critics Choice wins under his belt). Judas also marks the first PGA-nominated film that is entirely produced by Black producers.
However, the one sad narrative of this season is the continued snubbing of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which failed to earn a nomination from the PGA, alongside other Oscar hopefuls The Father and News of the World.
Meanwhile, on the TV side, major nominees include Bridgerton, Ozark, The Crown, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Masked Singer, Schitt’s Creek, and I May Destroy You.
The PGA Awards winners will be revealed at the guild’s virtual ceremony on March 24, 2021.
See the list of 2020-21 Producers Guild of America Awards nominees below in both film and television.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy
Curb Your Enthusiasm
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:
I May Destroy You
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Award for Oustanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures:
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Hamilton
Jane Gooddall: The Hope
What the Constitution Means to Me
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:
60 Minutes
The Last Dance
Laurel Canyon
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Weed Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:
The Amazing Race
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice