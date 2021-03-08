We’ve reached an important foothold in the awards season race. The Producers Guild of America Awards has often been a great litmus test for the Oscar front-runners, with the PGA award winner often going on to win that coveted Best Picture Academy Award (see: Green Book, The Shape of Water, Argo, and more in recent years). It’s not always the case (Sam Mendes’ PGA winner 1917 was bested by Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite last year), but it gives us a good idea for how the race will shape up. And the 2021 PGA nominations did that once again, giving a boost to awards season favorites Nomadland and The Trial of the Chicago 7, while appearing to put the nail in the coffin for the frequently snubbed Da 5 Bloods.

See the 2021 PGA nominations below.

The 32nd Producers Guild of America Awards announced their nominees for this year’s March 24 ceremony, including awards season mainstays like Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. But one film that’s shaping up to be a surprising dark horse is Sacha Baron Cohen’s political comedy Boray Subsequent Moviefilm, which landed a nod that indicated supporting actress Maria Bakalova might be on her way to an Oscar nod. Also a nice surprise was the late entry Judas and the Black Messiah, with Daniel Kaluuya looking to be a sure Oscar nominee (especially with Golden Globe and Critics Choice wins under his belt). Judas also marks the first PGA-nominated film that is entirely produced by Black producers.

However, the one sad narrative of this season is the continued snubbing of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which failed to earn a nomination from the PGA, alongside other Oscar hopefuls The Father and News of the World.

Meanwhile, on the TV side, major nominees include Bridgerton, Ozark, The Crown, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Masked Singer, Schitt’s Creek, and I May Destroy You.

The PGA Awards winners will be revealed at the guild’s virtual ceremony on March 24, 2021.

See the list of 2020-21 Producers Guild of America Awards nominees below in both film and television.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:

I May Destroy You

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Award for Oustanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures:

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Hamilton

Jane Gooddall: The Hope

What the Constitution Means to Me

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

60 Minutes

The Last Dance

Laurel Canyon

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Weed Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:

The Amazing Race

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice