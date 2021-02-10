Academy Announces 2021 Oscars Shortlists in Nine Categories
Posted on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
This year’s Oscars are going to be a strange one. With the pandemic moving most tentpoles from 2020 to 2021, you’d think there would be a shortage of films to make the visual effects shortlist, one of nine shortlists revealed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ahead of the announcement of the 2021 Oscar nominees on March 15. But the 2021 Oscars shortlist contenders are both expected and unexpected, ranging from Birds of Prey, which Warner Bros. did not campaign for at all, landing on two shortlists, to the Taiwanese underdog A Sun earning a spot on the best international film shortlist after critics’ praise for the drama, released quietly on Netflix early in 2020, catapulted it to awards darling.
See nine of the 2021 Oscars shortlists below.
Due to the pandemic, this will be the first year since 2009 that the VFX shortlist doesn’t contain at least one Marvel movie. But in a way, it’s left room for many unexpected contenders to make it onto the 2021 Oscars shortlists revealed by the Academy (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Films that have made the nine shortlists – which include VFX, documentary, and international features – include The Midnight Sky and Tenet in VFX, Emma. for best make-up, Another Round and A Sun in best international features, Eurovision‘s “Husavik” landing a spot on the best original song shortlist after being snubbed by the Globes, and Birds of Prey showing up in both the make-up and VFX shortlists.
The 2021 Oscar nominees will be announced on March 15. The 93rd Academy Awards will be presented on April 25, rather than its typical window in February, due to the pandemic.
See the complete shortlists below.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Two hundred thirty-eight films were eligible in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Gunda
MLK/FBI
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Notturno
The Painter and the Thief
76 Days
Time
The Truffle Hunters
Welcome to Chechnya
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Ten films will advance in the Documentary Short Subject category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred fourteen films qualified in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
Call Center Blues
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
Hysterical Girl
A Love Song for Latasha
The Speed Cubers
What Would Sophia Loren Do?
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category.
Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.
In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Chile, The Mole Agent
Czech Republic, Charlatan
Denmark, Another Round
France, Two of Us
Guatemala, La Llorona
Hong Kong, Better Days
Iran, Sun Children
Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings
Mexico, I’m No Longer Here
Norway, Hope
Romania, Collective
Russia, Dear Comrades!
Taiwan, A Sun
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 93rd Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited virtually to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Emma
The Glorias
Hillbilly Elegy
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Little Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
One Night in Miami
Pinocchio
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred thirty-six scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Da 5 Bloods
The Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
The Little Things
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
Mulan
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred five songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title and song title:
“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy
“See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast
“Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Never Break” from Giving Voice
“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Rain Song” from Minari
“Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!
“Loyal Brave True” from Mulan
“Free” from The One and Only Ivan
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
“Green” from Sound of Metal
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Ten films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Ninety-six films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Kapaemahu
Opera
Out
The Snail and the Whale
To Gerard
Traces
Yes-People
LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Ten films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred seventy-four films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Bittu
Da Yie
Feeling Through
The Human Voice
The Kicksled Choir
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
The Van
White Eye
VISUAL EFFECTS
Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 93rd Academy Awards. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited virtually to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Soul
Tenet
Welcome to Chechnya