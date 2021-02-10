This year’s Oscars are going to be a strange one. With the pandemic moving most tentpoles from 2020 to 2021, you’d think there would be a shortage of films to make the visual effects shortlist, one of nine shortlists revealed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ahead of the announcement of the 2021 Oscar nominees on March 15. But the 2021 Oscars shortlist contenders are both expected and unexpected, ranging from Birds of Prey, which Warner Bros. did not campaign for at all, landing on two shortlists, to the Taiwanese underdog A Sun earning a spot on the best international film shortlist after critics’ praise for the drama, released quietly on Netflix early in 2020, catapulted it to awards darling.

See nine of the 2021 Oscars shortlists below.

Due to the pandemic, this will be the first year since 2009 that the VFX shortlist doesn’t contain at least one Marvel movie. But in a way, it’s left room for many unexpected contenders to make it onto the 2021 Oscars shortlists revealed by the Academy (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Films that have made the nine shortlists – which include VFX, documentary, and international features – include The Midnight Sky and Tenet in VFX, Emma. for best make-up, Another Round and A Sun in best international features, Eurovision‘s “Husavik” landing a spot on the best original song shortlist after being snubbed by the Globes, and Birds of Prey showing up in both the make-up and VFX shortlists.

The 2021 Oscar nominees will be announced on March 15. The 93rd Academy Awards will be presented on April 25, rather than its typical window in February, due to the pandemic.

See the complete shortlists below.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Two hundred thirty-eight films were eligible in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya



DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Ten films will advance in the Documentary Short Subject category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred fourteen films qualified in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?



INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category.

Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chile, The Mole Agent

Czech Republic, Charlatan

Denmark, Another Round

France, Two of Us

Guatemala, La Llorona

Hong Kong, Better Days

Iran, Sun Children

Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings

Mexico, I’m No Longer Here

Norway, Hope

Romania, Collective

Russia, Dear Comrades!

Taiwan, A Sun

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin



MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 93rd Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited virtually to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami

Pinocchio



MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred thirty-six scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7



MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred five songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title and song title:

“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy

“See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast

“Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Never Break” from Giving Voice

“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Rain Song” from Minari

“Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!

“Loyal Brave True” from Mulan

“Free” from The One and Only Ivan

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

“Green” from Sound of Metal

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7



ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Ten films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Ninety-six films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People



LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Ten films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred seventy-four films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye



VISUAL EFFECTS

Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 93rd Academy Awards. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited virtually to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya