Even though the coronavirus pandemic kept movie theaters closed for most of 2020, nothing can stop Hollywood from rewarding itself with the 93rd Academy Awards. Initially, it seemed as if the line-up of potential nominees would be on the weaker side. But even though awards season arrived a little later than we’re used to, that didn’t stop the heavy hitters from getting limited time in theaters and quicker releases on VOD and streaming, and it hasn’t stopped the 2021 Oscars Honest Trailer from making jokes at the expense of all the Best Picture nominees.

2021 Oscars Honest Trailer

The 2021 Oscars Honest Trailer wastes no time pointing out how The Trial of the Chicago 7 is almost shamelessly vying for Academy Awards. C’mon, the movie even mentions that the protests at the center of the movie are “the Academy Awards of protests,” which might be one of the most meta things to come from a Best Picture nominee.

Screen Junkies also doesn’t hesitate to call out the total snub of Da 5 Bloods, despite the fact that Judas and the Black Messiah director Shaka King is literally a student of director Spike Lee. Otherwise, they don’t have much to nitpick about the movie about the Black Panthers, and they hit it right on the money with the fake title that also calls out another nomination that Da 5 Bloods should have received.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg in the 2021 Oscars Honest Trailer, which also puts on an old timey voice for Mank, takes a swipe at drummers for Sound of Metal, and finds surprising connections between Minari and The Simpsons.

The 93rd Academy Awards will air on Sunday, April 25 at 8:00 P.M. ET / 5:00 P.M. PT on ABC.