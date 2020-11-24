The 63rd annual Grammy Award nominations were unveiled this morning, and since the music industry’s biggest award show is on a different timetable than awards shows like the Oscars or the Emmys, it can often feel like the Grammys are extremely far behind when it comes to pop culture. Case in point: composer Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s Oscar-winning score for Joker, which was initially released over a year ago, is nominated in the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media category.

But there are still a few surprises here, so let’s take a quick look at some of the movie or movie-related projects that earned 2021 Grammy nominations.

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit

Best Music Film:

Beastie Boys Story – Beastie Boys

Black is King – Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme – Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: Sound of My Voice – Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas – ZZ Top

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Ad Astra – Max Richter, Composer

Becoming – Kamasi Washington, Composer

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir, Composer

1917 – Thomas Newman, Composer

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams, Composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media:

“Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats – Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift

“Carried Me With You” from Onward – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 – Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas Baird O’Connell

“Stand Up” from Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best Spoken Word Album:

Acid for the Children: A Memoir – Flea

Alex Trebek: The Answer Is… – Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth – Rachel Maddow

Catch and Kill – Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) – Meryl Streep and Full Cast

I have a couple of quick reactions. First, I hope Eurovision Song Contest wins everything it’s nominated for, both here and eventually at the Oscars. That movie rules, and its music is a big part of why it works so well. Also, how weird is it that a song from a James Bond movie has been nominated even though the Bond film it’s associated with has not yet been released? That has to be a first for this awards show.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS on January 31, 2021.