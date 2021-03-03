Every year, Annie Awards does what the Golden Globes, the Oscars, and all the other big awarding bodies cannot: properly celebrate the best of animation. And this year, the ASIFA-Hollywood’s annual animation awards did their job right, doling out the most nominations to two of the best movies of the year: Pixar’s singular Soul and Cartoon Saloon’s hand-drawn masterpiece Wolfwalkers. But which one will deservedly walk away with the most prizes? We’ll have to find out when the 48th Annie Awards are streamed live on April 16, 2021.

Soul and Wolfwalkers both dominated the 2021 Annie Awards nominations, leading the pack with 10 nods each. They’re both expected to win their respective feature and best independent feature categories, but are nose-to-nose when it comes to direction, FX, character animation, character design, production design, score, storyboarding, and writing. But each has one nomination for a category the other does not — Soul for editorial, Wolfwalkers for voice acting.

I’m personally pulling for Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon’s breathtaking feat of hand-drawn animation which looks and feels like no other animated film today. It’s naturally the underdog — Pixar has another seven nominations for Onward, and leads for studios overall — but it feels right that the exquisite Wolfwalkers should get acknowledged by the animation industry when it’s becoming more likely that Soul will walk away with the mainstream awards like the Oscars.

Meanwhile, it’s nice that anime films like On-Gaku: Our Sound and Ride Your Wave are getting nods, with more Eastern independent features getting more notice outside of the domineering force that is Studio Ghibli (which sadly disappointed with the still-nominated Earwig and the Witch). Also, shout-out to Aardman/Netflix’s stop-motion A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon for getting three nods despite being undeservedly overlooked last year.

Here is the full list of 2021 Annie Awards nominations (via IndieWire):

Best Feature

Onward

Soul

The Croods: A New Age

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

Best Indie Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Calamity Jane

On-Gaku: Our Sound

Ride Your Wave

Wolfwalkers

Best Special Production

Baba Yaga

Nixie & Nimbo

The Snail and the Whale

Best Short Subject

Filles Bleues, Peur Blanche

KKUM

Souvenir Souvenir

The Places Where We Live (Cake)

World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent

Best Sponsored

Erste Group ‘Edgar’s Christmas’

Max & Maxine

The Last Mile

There’s a Monster in My Kitchen

Travel the Vote

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Buddi

Episode: Snow

Muppet Babies

Episode: Wock-a-bye-Fozzie

Stillwater

Episode: The Impossible

The Adventures of Paddington

Episode: Paddington Digs a Tunnel to Peru

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I am Madam President

Episode: I am Madam

Best TV/Media – Children

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Finale Part 4: Rise

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Episode: Heart Part 2

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode: Shattered

Victor And Valentino

Episode: The Lonely Haunts

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Close Enough

Episode: Logan’s Run’d/Room Parents

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Episode: Coven Of The Damned

Harley Quinn

Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green

Rick and Morty

Episode: The Vat of Acid Episode

The Midnight Gospel

Episode: Mouse of Silver

Best Student Film

100,000 Acres of Pine

Coffin

La Bestia

Latitude du printemps

O Black Hole!

Best FX for TV/Media

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers

Episode: Sirocco Fire Explosion

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Episode: Welcome to Jurassic World

Lamp Life

Episode: Lamp Life

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

Episode: Killahead, Part Two

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Siege)

Episode: Episode 6

Best FX for Feature

Over the Moon

Soul

The Croods: A New Age

Trolls World Tour

Wolfwalkers

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Alien Xmas

BoJack Horseman

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Hilda

Lamp Life

Best Character Animation – Feature

Onward

Soul

The Croods: A New Age

The Willoughbys

Wolfwalkers

Best Character Animation – Live Action

The Christmas Chronicles 2

The Mandalorian

The Umbrella Academy 2

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Best Character Animation – Video Game

League of Legends

Marvels Spider-Man Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Amphibia

Episode: The Shut-In!

BNA

Episode: Runaway Raccoon

Craig of the Creek

The Owl House

Episode: Young Blood, Old

Best Character Design – Feature

Soul

The Croods: A New Age

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

Wolfwalkers

Best Direction – TV/Media

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Episode: Plague Of Madness

Great Pretender

Episode: Case 1_1: Los Angeles Connection

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart

Episode: Mao Mao’s Nakey

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Battle Nexus NYC

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

Episode: Hard to Swallow

Best Direction – Feature

Calamity Jane

Over the Moon

Ride Your Wave

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Music – TV/Media

Blood of Zeus

Episode: Escape or Die

Mira Royal Detective

Episode: The Great Diwali Mystery

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Episode: Crisis Point

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode: Victory and Death

The Tiger That Came to Tea

Best Music – Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

The Willoughbys

Wolfwalkers

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Baba Yaga

The Adventures of Paddington

To: Gerard

Trash Truck

Best Production Design – Feature

Onward

Soul

The Willoughbys

Wolfwalkers

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Episode: Baritone Tea Part 1

Big City Greens

Episode: Cheap Show

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Earwig and the Witch

Over the Moon

Ride Your Wave

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Dragons Rescue Riders

Jeff Bennett (Erik the Wretched)

It’s Pony

Jessica DiCicco (Annie)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie

Ashley Tisdale (Candace)

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

David Bradley (Merlin)

ThunderCats ROAR!

Patrick Seitz (Mumm-Ra, Tygra)

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Earwig and the Witch

Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga)

Onward

Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot)

Over the Moon

Robert G. Chiu (Chin)

The Croods: A New Age

Nicolas Cage (Grug)

Wolfwalkers

Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre)

Best Writing – TV/Media

Big Mouth

Episode: The New Me

Craig of the Creek

Fancy Nancy

Episode: Nancy’s New Friend

Harley Quinn

Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Episode: Heart Part 2

Best Writing – Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Cops and Robbers

Hilda

If Anything Happens I Love You

Lamp Life

To: Gerard

Best Editorial – Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Calamity Jane

Onward

Soul

The Willoughbys