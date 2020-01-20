Last weekend, the 2020 SAG Awards honored achievements in acting in both film and television from last year. When it comes to the film side of the awards, there weren’t really any surprises, at least not until the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture was handed out. That’s the SAG equivalent of Best Picture, and it was quite a shock with Parasite became the first foreign film ever to win the top prize. Get the full list of 2020 SAG Awards winners below.

This win for Parasite was a surprising one. Though the film has received plenty of praise and nominations through out awards season, with the exception of getting love for Best Foreign Film, it has not earned any larger awards beyond that. So this was quite the stunning victory for the ensemble cast of Bong Joon-ho‘s incredible film. Unfortunately, this doesn’t make the movie anymore of a frontrunner for Best Picture since this is based solely on acting and voted on by actors, but it’s still a big win.

As for the rest of the film awards, they played out pretty much as we expected. Joaquin Phoenix earned the lead actor award, and Renée Zellweger took home lead actress. Even the supporting categories pretty much went as planned with Laura Dern and Brad Pitt. These will likely end up being our Oscar winners as well.

Meanwhile, the television side had some surprises with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel beating out Fleabag for ensemble cast in a comedy series and The Crown winning ensemble cast in a drama series. Plus, Sam Rockwell and Jennifer Aniston came away with a couple surprising victories for supporting actor in a miniseries or TV movie and best actress in a drama.

The full list of 2020 SAG Awards winners is below with the winners appearing in BOLD.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyong’o (Us)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood