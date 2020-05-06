The 2020 Peabody Awards have announced their nominations. The awards ceremony celebrating the “compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2019” announced 60 nominees, of which 30 titles will be awarded during a virtual ceremony on June 18. Acclaimed titles Chernobyl, Fleabag, Ramy, Stranger Things, Succession, Unbelievable,Watchmen, and When They See Us are among the 13 entertainment series nominated this year.

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced their nominees for entertainment, children’s and youth, documentaries, news, podcast/radio, and public service for this year’s Peabody Awards. In addition to the expected acclaimed series, which include Damon Lindelof’s phenomenal superhero series Watchmen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s heartbreakingly perfect dark comedy Fleabag, Apple TV+ and Disney+ earned its first Peabody nominations wth Dickinson and Float, respectively.

PBS lead the nominations with 11 nods, followed by HBO with seven. Netflix followed with five, Amazon with three, while Showtime, CNN, NBC News, and the podcast company Pineapple Street Studios scored two each. The nominees were chosen by 19 jurors out of nearly 1,300 entries. The board noted that topics tackled in this year’s nominees include the criminal justice system, the Me Too movement, and immigrant rights.

“Peabody is proud to champion this year’s nominees who inspire our connection, provoke our thinking and delight our senses. From the communal strength of black women to the eminence of science to the conviction of those who speak up, these stories and their creators celebrate the diversity of human experience and of our democracy,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees.”

ENTERTAINMENT

Chernobyl (HBO)

HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, and Word Games

David Makes Man (OWN)

Page Fright and Outlier Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television

Dickinson (Apple TV Plus)

Apple / wiip / Anonymous Content / Tuning Fork Productions / Sugar 23 Productions

Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video)

All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Float (Disney Plus)

Pixar Animation Studios

Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video)

BBC Worldwide Limited and Amazon Studios

Our Boys (HBO)

HBO in association with Keshet Media Group and MoviePlus Productions

Ramy (Hulu)

Hulu, A24 Television

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment

Succession (HBO)

HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, and Gary Sanchez Productions

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Timberman-Beverly Productions, Sage Lane Productions, Escapist Fare, Katie Couric Media, and CBS Television Studios for Netflix

Watchmen (HBO)

HBO in association with White Rabbit, Paramount, Warner Bros. Television and DC

When They See Us (Netflix)

Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks for Netflix

DOCUMENTARIES

16 Shots (Showtime)

Showtime Documentary Films in association with Topic, Impact Partners, and Chicago Media Project

American Factory (Netflix)

Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media for Netflix

Apollo 11 (CNN)

CNN Films

For Sama (PBS)

Frontline, Channel 4 News, ITN Productions, Channel 4

Independent Lens: Hale County This Morning, This Evening (PBS)

Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films, in association with Field of Vision

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl) (A&E)

Grain Media for A&E IndieFilms Network

Leaving Neverland (HBO)

Amos Pictures and HBO Documentary in association with Channel Four (HBO)

One Child Nation (Amazon Prime Video)

Next Generation in co-production with ITVS, WDR/ARTE, Motto Pictures and Pumpernickel Films in association with Chicago Media Project and Chicken & Egg Pictures

POV: América (PBS)

Lifelike Docs, American Documentary | POV

POV: Inventing Tomorrow (PBS)

Fishbowl Films, Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, Shark Island Institute, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, IQ190 Productions, American Documentary | POV

POV: Midnight Traveler (PBS)

Old Chilly Pictures LLC, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service

POV: Roll Red Roll (PBS)

Sunset Park Pictures, Artemis Rising, Fork Films, Doc Society, Multitude Films, American Documentary | POV

POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs (PBS)

Final Cut for Real, Mouka Filmi, STORY, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ARTE, American Documentary | POV

POV: The Silence of Others (PBS)

Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service, Latino Public Broadcasting, El Deseo

Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)

Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, The Wild Lens Collective for National Geographic Documentary Films

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

Bunim/Murray Productions and Kreativ Inc. for Lifetime

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

A Busca Vida Filmes Production in association with Violet Films for Netflix

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality (HBO)

HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films

Warrior Women (World Channel)

Co-production of Castle King, LLC and ITVS in association with Vision Maker Media

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men (Showtime)

Showtime Documentary Films presents A Mass Appeal Production in association with Endeavor Content

NEWS

A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness (NBC News)

American Betrayal (NBC/MSNBC)

NBC News, Engel Unit

Capitol Hill Controversy (WTVF-TV)

NewsChannel 5 Investigates

Coal’s Deadly Dust (PBS)

Frontline, NPR

Flint’s Deadly Water (PBS/WGBH)

Frontline with Five O’Clock Films

Police. Arrest (Now News)

PCCW NowTV

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: Raced to Death—The Plight of the American Thoroughbred (HBO)

The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America (CNN)

The Invisibles (NBC5/KXAS-TV)

Unwarranted (WBBM-TV)

PODCAST/RADIO

70 Million (Lantigua Williams & Co.)

Dolly Parton’s America (WNYC)

Osm Audio and WNYC Studios

Finding Fred (iHeart Media)

iHeartMedia and Fatherly in partnership with Transmitter Media

Gangster Capitalism: The College Admissions Scandal (C130 Originals)

C13Originals, a division of Cadence 13

Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul (WXPN)

Have You Heard George’s Podcast? (BBC Sounds)

BBC Sounds/George the Poet Ltd.

Headlong: Running From ‘Cops’ (Stitcher)

Pineapple Street Studios, Topic Studios

In The Dark: The Path Home (APM Reports)

American Public Media

Silencing Science (Public radio, Reveal)

The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX

Stonewall OutLoud (NPR)

The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow (Pineapple Street Studios)

Pineapple Street Studios (a division of Radio.com), Glass Cannon Inc.

The Refuge (Montana Public Radio)

Auricle Productions, Montana Public Radio, Pulitzer Center

PUBLIC SERVICE

Border Hustle

The Texas Tribune and TIME

Detained

The Marshall Project in partnership with The Guardian

Long Island Divided

Newsday

CHILDREN’S & YOUTH

Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

WGBH Educational Foundation, Atomic Cartoons

Treasure Island 2020 (BYU Radio)

Gen-Z Media

The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia