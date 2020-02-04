1917 has taken the lead in the 2020 Oscar race. The Sam Mendes-directed World War I drama is the favorite to win among betting aggregators, who released their 2020 Oscars predictions for all the major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and the acting nominees.

The betting aggregators from US-Bookies.com have placed their bets. And this is how they win: by betting with Sam Mendes’ Oscar frontrunner 1917. The World War I drama has taken the race by storm since it took the top prize at the Golden Globes, picked up a BAFTA, and won several trophies at the Directors Guild Award, the Producers Guild Award, and the Critics Choice Awards. But these odds put a damper on the chances for Parasite, Bong Joon-ho’s social thriller masterpiece which became the dark horse for Best Picture this season after landing the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. US-Bookies even places its odds below Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which has since lost some of the steam that it had at the beginning of awards season.

The leading favorites in the acting nominees are probably the least surprising, with Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern, and Brad Pitt leading in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Here are the full list of Oscar Odds, according to US-Bookies.

Best Picture:

1917: 3/5

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: 4/1

Parasite: 6/1

Joker: 11/1

The Irishman: 30/1

Jojo Rabbit: 50/1

Marriage Story: 50/1

Ford v Ferrari: 100/1

Little Women: 100/1

Best Director:

Sam Mendes: 1/4

Bong Joon Ho: 3/1

Quentin Tarantino: 12/1

Martin Scorsese: 20/1

Todd Phillips: 50/1

Best Actress:

Renee Zellweger: 1/6

Scarlett Johansson: 5/1

Cynthia Erivo: 25/1

Saoirse Ronan: 25/1

Charlize Theron: 33/1

Best Actor:

Joaquin Phoenix: 1/16

Adam Driver: 10/1

Antonio Banderas: 50/1

Jonathan Pryce: 50/1

Leonardo DiCaprio: 50/1

Best Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern: 1/6

Margot Robbie: 6/1

Florence Pugh: 12/1

Scarlett Johansson: 20/1

Kathy Bates: 25/1