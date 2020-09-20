With the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards airing tonight on ABC, the Creative Arts Emmys wrapped up their awards ceremonies last night with the final round of winners, and there were several victors that we thought were worth celebrating.

Eddie Murphy walked away with his first Emmy win ever for his celebrated stint hosting Saturday Night Live last year. On top of that, the Star Wars series The Mandalorian took home two more trophies, Maya Rudolph won her second Emmy of the week, Rick and Morty topped the animation category, The Last Dance gave Michael Jordan another trophy, and more. Get a look at all the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys winners below.

First up, Eddie Murphy won an Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live. It was one of the best episodes of the 45th season of SNL, and Murphy couldn’t have been more gracious to receive his first accolade from the Television Academy. Here’s his speech, which didn’t air during the online broadcast for some reason.

Check out Eddie Murphy's #Emmy acceptance speech for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for @nbcsnl. Congrats again, Eddie! pic.twitter.com/o2Tuptr8HV — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020

Composer Ludwig Göransson also had an exciting night, because he earned an Emmy for his work composing the score or the first season of The Mandalorian. Following his wins of both an Oscar and a Grammy for his work on the Black Panther score, this Emmy win has made it so that he only needs to win a Tony in order to get win the coveted EGOT. That wasn’t the only additon Emmy win for The Mandalorian either, because the show also won an award for stunt coordination.

On the animation side of things, Rick and Morty won big by taking home the award for Outstanding Animated Program, winning against Big Mouth, Bob’s Burgers, BoJack Horseman, and The Simpsons. That’s a pretty impressive roster of competitors, but this recent season of Rick and Morty had some truly all-time great moments for the series with some truly brilliant writing, so it’s a deserved victor.

Speaking of animation, Maya Rudolph finally won an Emmy for her outstanding voiceover work as the Hormone Mnstress on Big Mouth. That actually happened earlier in the week, but we’re pointing it out now because she also just won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her guest appearances on SNL as former presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a role she’ll reprise this season now that the senator is Joe Biden’s running mate. Rudolph even beat herself in the category, becaus she was also nominated for her guest role on The Good Place.

And finally, we’re happy to see that the incredible 10-part documentary series The Last Dance took home an Emmy. Now Michael Jordan can toss an Emmy up with all of his MVP trophies.

The full list of 2020 Creative Arts Emmys winners is below. Come back tonight for the 72nd Primetime Emmy winners.

Saturday, September 19

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim (WINNER)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Outstanding Casting for Limited Series, Movie or Special

Mrs. America (FX Networks)

Normal People (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

The Cave (National Geographic) (WINNER)

Chasing The Moon (American Experience) (PBS)

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)

One Child Nation (PBS)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler, Making It (NBC)

Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX Networks)

Catherine The Great (HBO)

Devs (FX Networks)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Euphoria (HBO) (WINNER)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Politician (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Black-ish (ABC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Grace And Frankie (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Politician (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) (WINNER)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

The Crown (Netflix)

Hollywood (Netflix) (WINNER)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Pose (FX Networks)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix) (WINNER)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+) (WINNER)

Ozark (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

The Oscars (ABC)

Savage X Fenty Show (Amazon Prime Video)

So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)

So You Think You Can Dance (FOX) (WINNER)

World Of Dance (NBC)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Abstract: The Art Of Design (Netflix)

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)

Godfather Of Harlem (EPIX) (WINNER)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

The Politician (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Food Network)

Cheer (Netflix) (WINNER)

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Netflix) (WINNER) (Tie)

Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel)

We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO) (WINNER) (Tie)

Outstanding Commercial

Bounce – Apple AirPods

Before Alexa – Amazon

Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)

The Look – P&G

Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise (WINNER)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) (WINNER)

Mindhunter (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Tales From The Loop (Amazon Prime Video)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix) (WINNER)

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” and “Good Times” (ABC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Insecure (HBO) (WINNER)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)

James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC) (WINNER)

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix) (WINNER)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Outstanding Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Series

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Series (One Hour or more)

The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)

Hollywood (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Watchmen (HBO)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) (WINNER)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama, Limited Series or Movie

The Blacklist (NBC)

The Mandalorian (Disney+) (WINNER)

The Rookie (ABC)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO) (WINNER)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program

Mr. Robot (USA Network) (WINNER)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)

Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary or Non Fiction Series

American Masters (PBS)

Hillary (Hulu)

The Last Dance (ESPN) (WINNER)

McMillion$ (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness (Netflix)

Thursday, September 17

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons (Fox)

Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons (Fox)

Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park (Apple TV+)

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth (Netflix) (WINNER)

Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)

Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

Big Mouth Guide To Life (Netflix) (WINNER)

Doctor Who: The Runaway (BBC America)

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

The Messy Truth VR Experience (RYOT) (WINNER)

Rebuilding Notre Dame (TARGO)

When We Stayed Home (TARGO)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? (Disney+) (WINNER)

Robot Chicken: Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special (Adult Swim)

Steven Universe Future: Fragments (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC) (WINNER)

The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)

Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (FX)

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi) (WINNER)

Corey Hawkins, Survive (Quibi)

Sephan James, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi) (WINNER)

Anna Kendrick, Dummy (Quibi)

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! (Quibi)

Kaitin Olson, Flipped (Quibi)

Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue (YouTube)

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead To Me (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) (WINNER)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hollywood (Netflix)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) (WINNER)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

Hollywood (Netflix) (WINNER)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Why We Hate (Discovery Channel)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu)

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

The Black Godfather (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO) (WINNER)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy Or Variety Program

Ballers (HBO)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Henry Danger (Nickelodeon)

Shameless (Showtime) (WINNER)

Space Force (Netflix)

Wednesday, September 16

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Lost In Space, “Ninety-Seven” (Netflix)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+) (WINNER)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt” (Netflix)

Watchmen, “See How They Fly” (HBO)

Westworld, “Crisis Theory” (HBO)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Devs, “Episode 8” (FX on Hulu)

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household” (Hulu)

Tales From The Loop, “Loop” (Amazon Prime Video)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, “Strongman” (Amazon Prime Video)

Vikings, “The Best Laid Plans” (History) (WINNER)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Defending Jacob, “After” (Apple TV Plus)

Devs, “Episode 7” (FX on Hulu)

The Plot Against America, “Part 1” (HBO)

Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lighting” (HBO)

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series

Bob Hearts Abishola, “Ice Cream For Breakfast” (CBS)

Family Reunion, “Remember Black Elvis?” (Netflix)

The Ranch, “It Ain’t My Fault” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Will & Grace, “Accidentally On Porpoise” (NBC)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series (Half-hour)

The End Of The F***ing World, “Episode 2” (Netflix)

Homecoming, “Giant” (Amazon Prime Video)

Insecure, “Lowkey Happy” (HBO)

Insecure, “Lowkey Lost” (HBO)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 7: The Reckoning” (Disney+) (WINNER)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Black-ish, “Hair Day” (ABC) (WINNER)

Grace And Frankie, “The Laughing Stock” (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Liars” (Hulu)

The Politician, “Pilot” (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (Pop TV)

This Is Us, “Strangers: Part Two” (NBC)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

American Horror Story: 1984, “The Lady In White” (FX)

Hollywood, “Outlaws” (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage” (Amazon Prime Video) (WINNER)

Pose, “Acting Up” (FX)

Star Trek: Picard, “Stardust City Rag” (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: 1984, “True Killers” (FX)

Hollywood, “Jump” (Netflix)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 6: The Prisoner” (Disney+)

Pose, “Love’s In Need Of Love Today” (FX)

Star Trek: Picard, “Absolute Candor” (CBS All Access) (WINNER)

Westworld, “Crisis Theory” (HBO)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes

Carnival Row, “Aisling” (Amazon Prime Video)

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household” (Hulu)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 3: The Sin” (Disney+)

Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice” (HBO) (WINNER)

Westworld, “Parce Domine” (HBO)

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Crown, “Cri De Coeur” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Hollywood, “A Hollywood Ending” (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage” (Amazon Prime Video)

Mrs. America, “Shirley” (FX on Hulu)

Pose, “Acting Up” (FX)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Conners, “Slappy Holidays” (ABC)

One Day At A Time, “Boundaries” (Pop TV) (WINNER)

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy” (NBC)

Will & Grace, “What A Dump” (NBC)

Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” (Disney+)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption” (Disney+)

Ozark, “Fire Pink” (Netflix)

Ozark, “Wartime” (Netflix)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt” (Netflix)

Succession, “DC” (HBO)

Succession, “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Mrs. America, “Phyllis” (FX on Hulu)

Watchmen, “A God Walks In To Abar” (HBO) (WINNER)

Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice” (HBO)

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+) (WINNER)

Modern Family, “Finale Part 1” (ABC)

The Ranch, “Fadeaway” (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (Pop TV)

Space Force, “Save Epsilon 6!” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

American Horror Story: 1984, “Camp Redwood” (FX)

Devs, “Episode 3” (FX on Hulu)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Hollywood, “Hooray For Hollywood” (Netflix)

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul, “Bagman” (AMC)

The Boys, “The Name Of The Game” (Amazon Prime Video)

The Crown, “Aberfan” (Netflix)

Star Trek: Picard, “Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2” (CBS All Access)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Westworld, “Parce Domine” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

GLOW, “The Libertines” (Netflix)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney+) (WINNER)

Silicon Valley, “Exit Event” (HBO)

Space Force, “The Launch” (Netflix)

What We Do In The Shadows, “The Return” (FX)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

GLOW, “Up, Up, Up” (Netflix)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney+) (WINNER)

Space Force, “The Lauch” (Netflix)

What We Do In The Shadows, “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches” (FX)

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy” (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Big Little Lies, “What Have They Done?,” The Bad Mother,” I Want To Know” (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household” (Hulu) (WINNER)

Killing Eve, “Are You From Pinner?” (BBC America)

The Morning Show, “In The Dark Night Of The Soul It’s Always 3:30 In The Morning” (Apple TV+)

Ozark, “Wartime” (Netflix)

Succession, “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)

Tuesday, September 15

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” (ABC) (WINNER)

The Oscars (ABC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (Fox)

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Music Direction

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS) (WINNER)

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (Fox)

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)

Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube)

The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

The Masked Singer (Fox) (WINNER)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars (ABC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (Fox) (WINNER)

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Oscars (ABC) (WINNER)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

2019 American Music Awards (ABC)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” (ABC) (WINNER)

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC) (WINNER)

Monday, September 14

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Apollo (HBO) (WINNER)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Great Hack (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E) (WINNER)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)

National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic) (WINNER)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet (VH1)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix) (WINNER)

Shark Tank (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Outstanding Casting for Reality Program

Born This Way (A&E)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic) (WINNER)

Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)

Serengeti (Rebirth)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Cheer, “Hit Zero” (Netflix)

Life Below Zero, Series Body of Work (National Geographic) (WINNER)

Queer Eye, “We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday” (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Series Body of Work (VH1)

Survivor, Series Body of Work (CBS)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

American Factory (Netflix) (WINNER)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Last Dance, “Episode 7” (ESPN)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “Cult of Personality” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Cheer, “Daytona” (Netflix) (WINNER)

LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block” (FOX)

Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really” (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch” (VH1)

Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard” (Bravo)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Becoming (Netflix)

Home, “Maine” (Apple TV+)

McMillion$, “Episode 1” (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “Not Your Average Joe” (Netflix)

Why We Hate, “Tools & Tactics” (Discovery Channel) (WINNER)

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution (History)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)

Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story, “The Happiest Place On Earth” (Disney+)

Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti, “Destiny” (Discovery Channel)

David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet, “Antarctica” (BBC America) (WINNER)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN) (WINNER)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Last Dance, “Episode 1” (ESPN)

McMillion$, “Episode 3” (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “Cult of Personality” (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block” (FOX)

Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really” (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch” (VH1) (WINNER)

Survivor, “It’s Like a Survivor Economy” (CBS)

Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard” (Bravo)

Outstanding Pictured Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer, “God Blessed Texas” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Deadliest Catch, “Cold War Rivals” (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero, “The New World” (National Geographic)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, “The Ball Ball” (VH1)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11 (CNN) (WINNER)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, “Daytona” (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

McMillion$, “Episode 1” (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “Cult of Personality” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11 (CNN) (WINNER)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, “Daytona” (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch” (VH1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “The Noble Thing To Do” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Cave (National Geographic)

Circus of Books (Netflix)

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, “Closing The Net” (Netflix) (WINNER)

McMillion$, “Episode 1” (HBO)