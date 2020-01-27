‘Klaus’ and ‘I Lost My Body’ Win Big at 2020 Annie Awards as Netflix Dominates
Christmas can never come too late for Klaus, which emerged as the big winner at the 2020 Annie Awards. But the even bigger winner at the ceremony celebrating the year’s best in animation was Netflix, which dominated the Annie Awards with a whopping 19 wins across all categories.
The race to the Oscars heats up with the annual Annie Awards, held every year by the Hollywood chapter of the International Animated Film Association. While the ceremony is usually a predictor for only one major category at the Academy Awards, the unusual domination of Netflix over Disney may point to a huge shake-up at the Oscars this year.
Disney and Pixar usually take home the Best Animated Feature prize at the Oscars, but this year could follow 2019’s surprise winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by upending the House of Mouse once again. The Annie Awards, which stands as major predictor for the winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar, awarded its coveted Best Feature award to Netflix’s 2D animated holiday film Klaus, a striking and wholly deserving film directed by the long underrated Sergio Pablos. Disney and Pixar’s major Oscar contenders, Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4, both failed to win an award Saturday, as did DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, though the latter won an Annie for best special production. The Golden Globe animation winner Missing Link also missed out on an Annie Award, throwing a wrench in the works for a clear front-runner in the Oscar race.
But Netflix continued to have a splendid night, with the Oscar-nominated French surrealist film I Lost My Body scoring three wins, and the David Fincher-produced experimental series Love, Death & Robots nabbing four awards.
See the complete list of winners below.
BEST FEATURE
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
BEST INDIE FEATURE
I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming, Dreamworks Animation
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days, Regina Pessoa (Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs)
BEST VR
Bonfire, Baobab Studios
BEST COMMERCIAL
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ’59 Telecaster, Nexus Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
Ask the Storybots, Jibjab Bros. Studios for Netflix
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
BEST TV/MEDIA – GENERAL AUDIENCE
Bojack Horseman, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
BEST STUDENT FILM
The Fox & The Pigeon,
BEST FX FOR TV/MEDIA
Love, Death & Robots, Blur for Netflix
BEST FX FOR FEATURE
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
His Dark Materials, BBC Studios
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – ANIMATED FEATURE
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Avengers: Endgame, Weta Digital
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
Unruly Heroes, Magic Design Studios
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Carmen Sandiego, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Love, Death & Robots, Blur for Netflix
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Love, Death & Robots, Blur for Netflix
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Carmen Sandiego, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
Bob’s Burgers, 20th Century Fox/Bento Box Entertainment
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
Tuca & Bertie, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Love, Death & Robots, Blur for Netflix
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine