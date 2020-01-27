Christmas can never come too late for Klaus, which emerged as the big winner at the 2020 Annie Awards. But the even bigger winner at the ceremony celebrating the year’s best in animation was Netflix, which dominated the Annie Awards with a whopping 19 wins across all categories.

The race to the Oscars heats up with the annual Annie Awards, held every year by the Hollywood chapter of the International Animated Film Association. While the ceremony is usually a predictor for only one major category at the Academy Awards, the unusual domination of Netflix over Disney may point to a huge shake-up at the Oscars this year.

Disney and Pixar usually take home the Best Animated Feature prize at the Oscars, but this year could follow 2019’s surprise winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by upending the House of Mouse once again. The Annie Awards, which stands as major predictor for the winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar, awarded its coveted Best Feature award to Netflix’s 2D animated holiday film Klaus, a striking and wholly deserving film directed by the long underrated Sergio Pablos. Disney and Pixar’s major Oscar contenders, Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4, both failed to win an award Saturday, as did DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, though the latter won an Annie for best special production. The Golden Globe animation winner Missing Link also missed out on an Annie Award, throwing a wrench in the works for a clear front-runner in the Oscar race.

But Netflix continued to have a splendid night, with the Oscar-nominated French surrealist film I Lost My Body scoring three wins, and the David Fincher-produced experimental series Love, Death & Robots nabbing four awards.

See the complete list of winners below.

BEST FEATURE

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

BEST INDIE FEATURE

I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming, Dreamworks Animation

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days, Regina Pessoa (Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs)

BEST VR

Bonfire, Baobab Studios

BEST COMMERCIAL

The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ’59 Telecaster, Nexus Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

Ask the Storybots, Jibjab Bros. Studios for Netflix

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Disney Mickey Mouse

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

BEST TV/MEDIA – GENERAL AUDIENCE

Bojack Horseman, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

BEST STUDENT FILM

The Fox & The Pigeon,

BEST FX FOR TV/MEDIA

Love, Death & Robots, Blur for Netflix

BEST FX FOR FEATURE

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

His Dark Materials, BBC Studios

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – ANIMATED FEATURE

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Avengers: Endgame, Weta Digital

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Unruly Heroes, Magic Design Studios

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Carmen Sandiego, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Love, Death & Robots, Blur for Netflix

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Love, Death & Robots, Blur for Netflix

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Carmen Sandiego, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Bob’s Burgers, 20th Century Fox/Bento Box Entertainment

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Tuca & Bertie, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Love, Death & Robots, Blur for Netflix

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine