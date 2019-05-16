Whiskey Cavalier, we hardly knew ye. The series starring Lauren Cohan is just one of several shows to get the ax as networks make way for new stuff that will also probably be cancelled some day. That’s how things work in the magical world of television! We’ve compiled a list of recently cancelled shows for you – think of it as a kind of in memoriam segment. The 2019 TV cancellation roundup awaits you below.

Angie Tribeca

I’d heard good things about Angie Tribeca, the TBS comedy police procedural series starring Rashida Jones. But I never got around to watching it. And apparently I’m not alone, because TBS has cancelled it after four seasons. Four seasons is a pretty good run, though, all things considered. You can currently stream the first three seasons on Hulu, which might be the perfect place for new viewers to discover the show.

Code Black

CBS has cancelled Code Black after three seasons. The medical drama focused on the “fictional Angels Memorial Hospital, where four first-year residents and their colleagues must tend to patients in an understaffed, busy emergency room that lacks sufficient resources.” Marcia Gay Harden starred, and hey, she’s great, but apparently that wasn’t enough to keep viewers coming back.

The Cool Kids

The Cool Kids, which might as well have been titled Old People Sure Are Wacky!, has been shuffled off to the retirement home by Fox after one season. The series followed “three male senior citizen friends at Shady Meadows Retirement Community who are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel who’s ready to challenge their place – it’s high school with 70 somethings.”

Empire

Empire has been pretty popular, and Fox recently gave it a sixth season. Now we know that that sixth season will be its last. Fox Entertainment’s Charlie Collier said, via Deadline, “We are turning the final season into a large TV event, we are trying to go out guns a blazing.” The series involves “a fictional hip hop music and entertainment company, Empire Entertainment, and the drama among the members of the founders’ family as they fight for control of it.”

Fam

After one season, CBS has cancelled the comedy Fam. The show followed “Clem, a young woman who envisions her life as perfect after getting engaged to fiancé Nick, and loves her future in-laws Walt and Rose. However, her world is turned upside down when her out-of-control teenage half-sister Shannon moves in, and her estranged police detective father Freddy comes back into her life.”

The Fix

The Fix, which was a ABC series created by O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, won’t make it past one season. The series followed a very Marcia Clark-like prosecutor who loses a huge murder case (sound familiar), only to get called back in when the former defendant is accused of yet another murder.

For the People

For The People lasted two seasons on ABC before being cancelled. The series told the story of “new lawyers—both prosecutors and federal public defenderss—as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases and their personal lives intersect.”

The Gifted

It’s been a rough year for Marvel shows. Netflix gave all their Marvel-based series the boot, and now Fox has cancelled the Marvel series The Gifted after two seasons. On the show, a suburban couple’s “ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

Happy Together

Happy Together, which followed “Jake and Claire, a thirty something couple who are tired of their mundane life and start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an emerging pop star, who is drawn to their super-normal suburban life, moves in,” has been cancelled by CBS after one season.

I Feel Bad

I never watched NBC’s I Feel Bad, but I can certainly relate to the title. In the show, “Emet, the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter, is learning to be okay with being imperfect.” It only lasted one season.

The Kids Are Alright

I regret to inform you that the kids are no longer alright, because The Kids Are Alright have been cancelled by ABC after one season. The comedy involved an “Irish Catholic family raising eight sons in suburban Los Angeles circa 1972, navigating the trials and tribulations of the era.”

Lethal Weapon

The FOX series inspired by the film franchise had a very bumpy road behind-the-scenes. Original star Clayne Crawford was fired from the show due to poor behavior on set. After Crawford’s firing, it looked like the show might come to an end. But the actor was replaced by Sean William Scott, keeping the series going for another season. Then, co-star Damon Wayans announced he’d be leaving as well after shooting the latest season. That appeared to be the last straw, and Fox has pulled the plug on the show after three seasons.

Life in Pieces

It took four seasons, but CBS has cut Life in Pieces. The show was about “one big happy family and their sometimes awkward, often hilarious and ultimately beautiful milestone moments as told by its various members.”

Love Connection

Fox rebooted Love Connection for two seasons, and then decided that was enough. It was a dating show. You don’t need a synopsis.

Marlon

NBC’s Marlon is done after two seasons. The show, which starred Marlon Wayans, followed “a loving (but immature) father with a larger-than-life personality is committed to co-parenting his two kids with his very-together ex-wife but for Marlon family really always does come first – even if he’s the biggest kid of all.”

Midnight, Texas

Midnight, Texas? More like Cancelled, Texas! The series, which aired on NBC, lasted two seasons. In the show, “Midnight is a safe haven for those who are different, but with the presence of outsiders, the residents band together and form a strong and unlikely family.”

Murphy Brown

Murphy Brown was another older show that got a revival, but it failed to be as popular as the Roseanne revival. CBS decided to say goodbye after one season. On the revival, Candice Bergen once again played Murphy Brown, “a famous investigative journalist and news anchor for FYI. Following a brief retirement, Brown returns to television in her own morning news show Murphy in the Morning.”

The Passage

The Fox horror series The Passage debuted to mixed reviews, and things apparently didn’t get better, because it’s been cancelled after one season. The series focused on “Project Noah, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race.”

Proven Innocent

Proven Innocent has been sentenced to death. The Fox legal drama, which followed a wrongful conviction firm, only lasted for one season.

Rel

Yet another show that only made it through one season Rel has been cancelled by Fox. Created and starring Lil Rel Howery, the series was loosely based on Howery’s own life, and followed “a Chicago man trying to rebuild his life after his ex-wife slept with his barber.”

Reverie

NBC said “thanks, but no thanks” to a second season for Reverie. Here’s the synopsis: “A former hostage negotiator takes a job retrieving people who are lost in a virtual reality program.”

Salvation

There will be no salvation for Salvation. The show, about “Liam Cole, an MIT grad student, and Darius Tanz, a tech superstar, who bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows a staggering discovery—that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth,” was obliterated after two seasons.

Speechless

I can’t believe this. I’m…speechless. Because Speechless has been cancelled by ABC after three seasons. In this series, “the family of a special-needs teen is good at dealing with the challenges he faces – and excellent at creating new ones.”

Splitting Up Together

ABC has broken up with Splitting Up Together after two seasons. The comedy told “the story of Lena (Jenna Fischer) and Martin (Oliver Hudson), a couple deciding to divorce while living in the same house.”

Star

Star, which ran for three seasons on Fox, won’t be coming back for season 4. The show was a spin-off of Empire, and presented a “darker look at the music industry.”

Take Two

Take Two ended up only taking one. One season that is, because ABC just cancelled it before it could get to season 2. In the show, “a private investigator in Los Angeles reluctantly teams up with a former star of a hit cop show.”

Trial & Error

Don’t expect a third season of Trial & Error. The true crime spoof is ending after two seasons on NBC. The network had been trying to find a new home for the show, but nothing panned out.

Whiskey Cavalier

At Comic-Con last year, there was a huge banner for Whiskey Cavalier. Believe it or not, that failed to keep the show on the air, and it’s been cancelled after one season. “We thought we gave it very strong launch in spring,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke “But we lost audience. We felt the biggest opportunity was to try something new. We looked for other time slots but did not see a real opportunity to grow.” The series followed “the adventures of FBI agent Will Chase (codename: Whiskey Cavalier) who, following an emotional break-up, is assigned to work with CIA operative Francesca ‘Frankie’ Trowbridge (codename: Fiery Tribune).”