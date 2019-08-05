The 2019 Television Critics Association Tour handed out accolades with the 35th Annual TCA Awards honoring achievements in television, and this year cable and streaming walked away with almost all of the awards. Amazon’s comedy series Fleabag came out on top with three awards, but HBO also had a good night with Chernobyl and Deadwood taking home awards, including a lifetime achievement award for the latter show’s creator, David Milch. Get the rest of the 2019 TCA Awards winners below.

Outgoing Television Critics Association president Daniel Fienberg released a statement with the awards:

“A self-lacerating examination of the intersection of love and faith, explorations of private trauma both scripted and unscripted, tales of personal transformation both uplifting and tragic, period explorations of creativity and avoidable tragedy, this year’s TCA Awards winners are united in how different and how ambitious they are. This is an exciting time for television and there’s no single formula for excellence, as our honorees include reputation restoring biopics, female-driven half-hours, the rare spinoff to equal its illustrious predecessor and a piece of difficult-to-watch history that couldn’t feel more vital and relevant, making for a special TCA Awards night.”

Fleabag not only walked away with Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, but it also ended up standing above the rest of the year’s shows by landing Program of the Year. Plus, series star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was given the award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. Considering the show’s Emmy nominations, it’s clear Fleabag is one of the best programs the TV industry has to offer right now.

On the dramatic side Better Call Saul got Outstanding Achievement in Drama while Michelle Williams took home the Individual Achievement in Drama for her work in FX’s Fosse/Verdon.

But it was HBO who was the biggest winner out of everyone with four total awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Movie Or Miniseries for Chernobyl, Outstanding Achievement in News and Information for the documentary Leaving Neverland, and Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Here’s the full list of 2019 TCA Awards winner announced this past weekend (via The Hollywood Reporter):

Individual Achievement in Drama: Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon, FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Amazon)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: Leaving Neverland (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: Arthur (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: Russian Doll (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie Or Miniseries: Chernobyl (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: Better Call Saul (AMC)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: Fleabag (Amazon)

Program of the Year: Fleabag (Amazon)

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: David Milch

Heritage Award: Deadwood (HBO)