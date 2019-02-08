It’s getting closer and closer to the February 24 Oscars ceremony, and if you’re still no closer to seeing all the nominees in time for your Oscar pool, fear not. All the 2019 Oscar nominated shorts, from animation to documentary to live-action, are coming to theaters. Here’s your chance to cry in the dark over Bao again.

Short films have always been the black sheep of the Academy Awards ceremony — a prestigious category, but one that barely anyone has seen. And while the animated nominees are more accessible thanks to the power of the internet, it’s often difficult to watch any of the other shorts. But the Academy is making a valiant effort to bring these shorts to more audiences. Following the success of last year’s theatrical release of their Oscar-nominated shorts, ShortsTV is bringing all 15 Oscar-nominated shorts to the big screen starting today, February 8, 2019.

The nominees will be compiled into three feature-length compilations according to their category of nomination: Live Action, Animation or Documentary. These feature-length screenings will go into theaters around the world this weekend through the February 24 ceremony, after which they will be made available via on demand platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play and Vimeo on Demand.

“The release ensures the greatest number of viewers can see all the nominees before the ceremony, while providing short filmmakers with an unprecedented opportunity to commercialise their movies,” ShortsTV said in a press release.

Last year, the 2018 Oscar-nominated shorts were released in 500 theaters across the U.S. and in more than 100 theaters around the world, earning over $3.5 million at the box office. ShortsTV is hoping to replicate that success this year, and of course, bring attention to more short films than just Pixar.

Here are the nominees per category:

Live Action

Detainment

Fauve

Mother (Madre)

Skin

Animation

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Documentary

A Night at the Garden

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Period. End of Sentence

You can buy tickets for the screenings of the 2019 Oscar nominated shorts here. The shorts will be available on demand on February 19, 2019. Meanwhile, check out the moving trailer for the theatrical event below.