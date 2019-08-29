Despite what wildly disappointing statistics would lead you to believe, women direct movies! Exceptional ones, in fact! Even now, over halfway through the year, there are still several (but not enough) films directed by ladies heading to the big screen. Strangely enough, the majority of them are in November. I have no idea why, but I’m going to need all of you to get your butts to the theater at least five times that month. Here’s the complete rundown.

The Nightingale (in Select Theaters Now)

Jennifer Kent

Y’all remember (gay icon) The Babadook? Director Jennifer Kent’s back with her second film The Nightingale. Though she didn’t relegate herself to the horror genre, The Nightingale is filled with horrors of its own right. This revenge thriller is a tough watch that will keep viewers on their toes, and it won’t be for everyone. I’d recommend checking out a rudimentary synopsis before you hop into this one, just so you’re aware of the content and what you’re getting into.

Satanic Panic (September 6)

Chelsea Stardust

No one ever really talks about the dangers of being a pizza delivery girl, but director Chelsea Stardust is here to bring you that cautionary tale in her new horror comedy. The plot follows disgruntled delivery gal Sam as she desperately tries to survive a night filled with occult-flavored messes. Girl can’t get decent tips and now she’s out here stuck in Satanic level mayhem…

Abominable (September 27)

Jill Culton

You ever head to your roof and find a yeti? Well, that’s exactly what happens to young Yi. Yi and her friends have to get Everest (that’s the yeti), to the highest point on Earth so he can be reunited with his family. What unfolds is a delightful misadventure that, in true DreamWorks style, looks too cute for its own darn good.

Charlie’s Angels (November 1)

Elizabeth Banks

This franchise is great even when it’s bad, but if the trailer for Elizabeth Banks’ reboot is any indication, this year’s iteration of Charlie’s Angels is going to be exceptional. Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart, and Naomi Scott will take over as the beloved spies, but it seems like this film has quite a few Bosleys to its name. It appears Scott’s character (Elena Houghlin) doesn’t start off as an Angel, but I can’t wait to watch her become one to kick off the holiday season!

Harriet (November 1)

Kasi Lemmons

On one hand, I’m not sure why we didn’t have this film already. On the other, it feels like it’s coming at the time when it’s really needed. Harriet does pretty much what you’d expect it to in telling the story of slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman. But it’s also doing so with a stacked cast. I don’t know what to say to folks who are still sleeping on Cynthia Erivo, but she could carry this film on her own if push came to shove. It didn’t. Joining Erivo are the likes of Janelle Monàe, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (November 22)

Marielle Heller

There are few things on this Earth more powerful than kindness. Mr. Rogers dedicated his life to illustrating its importance, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is coming your way in November to remind you of that. Full disclosure: it’s also coming your way to make you ugly cry. I know you’re not ready. None of us are. Let’s all just agree not to talk about the unfortunate expressions we make while watching this one.

Frozen 2 (November 22)

Jennifer Lee

Frozen was one of those films that became popular to hate after its success. While the benefit of this mentality remains a mystery, Frozen 2 is still going to make a disgusting amount of money at the box office. Sisters Anna and Elsa will continue their journey, this time on a quest to find the parents who may or may not be much less dead than the two had originally believed. Old favorites like Sven, Olaf and Kristoff will return, and we’ll undoubtedly meet plenty of new friends along the way.

The Rhythm Section (November 22)

Reed Morano

It’s a tale as old as time! Girl’s marked for death and is meant to get on an airplane, girl misses her flight, family makes said flight with no issue, girl’s family dies, girl becomes an international assassin to seek vengeance. Some totally normal stuff happens in The Rhythm Section! Jokes aside, this one could be incredible. The film stars Blake Lively, who’s shown time and time again just how good her acting chops are. This one promises to be a blast.

Queen and Slim (November 27)

Melina Matsoukas

If the trailer’s any indication, this timely film is going to knock all of our socks off. It’s also probably going to hurt to watch in all of the ways that it’s supposed to. Queen and Slim promises to shine a light on the black experience with police, as well as an unlikely love between two normal Americans who find themselves fugitives at the drop of a dime.

Little Women (December 25)

Greta Gerwig

Director Greta Gerwig is back with the eighth (yes, eighth) adaptation of Little Women. Though there are some who have expressed interest in this tale getting some rest, the film’s most recent trailer drummed up quite the excitement from Louisa May Alcott fans. That interest coupled with the following Gerwig inspired after her exceptional directorial debut in Lady Bird resulted in quite the buzz upon the film’s announcement. You’ll have to wait the longest for this one’s release, but it looks like it’ll be worth the wait.