Rotten Tomatometers and Metacritic aggregation can only show a sliver of what critics think about films, but the Critics Choice Awards is the definitive proof. The Broadcast Film Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association bestowed their annual Critics’ Choice Awards to the best in movies and TV over the past year, awarding a few festival and awards circuit favorites while mostly passing over The Favourite, despite the Yorgos Lanthimos film’s 14 nods — the most of any film.

The top 2019 Critics Choice Awards winners instead included Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, which led the film categories with four wins, followed by Black Panther and Vice with three wins apiece. Meanwhile in TV, The Americans and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned the critics’ love with three wins each.

See the full list of 2019 Critics Choice awards winners below.

Cuaron’s black-and-white masterpiece Roma surprised no one when it took home the top prizes for Best Picture, Foreign-Language Film, Best Director, and Best Cinematography on Sunday night.

However, the ceremony had a few surprises up its sleeves. Despite earning the most nominations for any film at the Critics Choice Awards, The Favourite only waltzed away with one award for Best Ensemble. And two major acting categories saw a tie, with Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) and Glenn Close (The Wife) tying for Best Actress on the film side, and Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) and Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) tying in the limited series or TV movie category. And while those four women had to share an award, Christian Bale picked up two acting wins for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice for both Best Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy.

So what does it all mean? Nothing for now, but the past few years have seen the Critics Choice Awards become an accurate predictor of Oscar winners. Since 2008, the Critics Choice Awards have correctly predicted the eventual Oscars winner for Best Picture seven times, Best Actor eight times, and Best Actress six times. Maybe this year we’ll get a few historic ties at the Oscars too.

See the full list of nominees and winners by category:

Film

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

WINNER: Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

BEST ACTOR

WINNER: Christian Bale — Vice

Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe — At Eternity’s Gate

Ryan Gosling — First Man

Ethan Hawke — First Reformed

Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen — Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio — Roma

Emily Blunt — Mary Poppins Returns

WINNER (TIE): Glenn Close — The Wife

Toni Collette — Hereditary

Olivia Colman — The Favourite

WINNER (TIE): Lady Gaga — A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Mahershala Ali — Green Book

Timothée Chalamet — Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott — A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan — Black Panther

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams — Vice

Claire Foy — First Man

Nicole Kidman — Boy Erased

WINNER: Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone — The Favourite

Rachel Weisz — The Favourite

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

WINNER: Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade

Thomasin McKenzie — Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould — Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg — The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic — Mid90s

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

WINNER: The Favourite

Vice

Widows

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle — First Man

Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born

WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly — Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos — The Favourite

Spike Lee — BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay — Vice

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón — Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara — The Favourite

Adam McKay — Vice

WINNER: Paul Schrader — First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly — Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski — A Quiet Place

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole — Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

WINNER: Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters — A Star Is Born

Josh Singer — First Man

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee — BlacKkKlansman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón — Roma

James Laxton — If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique — A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison — Black Panther

Robbie Ryan — The Favourite

Linus Sandgren — First Man

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart — Black Panther

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez — Roma

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman — Crazy Rich Asians

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton — The Favourite

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas — First Man

John Myhre, Gordon Sim — Mary Poppins Returns

BEST EDITING

Jay Cassidy — A Star Is Born

Hank Corwin — Vice

WINNER: Tom Cross – First Man

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough — Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis — The Favourite

Joe Walker — Widows

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne — Mary Queen of Scots

WINNER: Ruth Carter — Black Panther

Julian Day — Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell — The Favourite

Sandy Powell — Mary Poppins Returns

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Suspiria

WINNER: Vice

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

WINNER: Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Ready Player One

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

WINNER: Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Ready Player One

Widows

BEST COMEDY

WINNER: Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

WINNER: Christian Bale — Vice

Jason Bateman — Game Night

Viggo Mortensen — Green Book

John C. Reilly — Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds — Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield — Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Emily Blunt — Mary Poppins Returns

WINNER: Olivia Colman — The Favourite

Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade

Rachel McAdams — Game Night

Charlize Theron — Tully

Constance Wu — Crazy Rich Asians

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

WINNER: A Quiet Place

Suspiria

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Burning

Capernaum

Cold War

WINNER: Roma

Shoplifters

BEST SONG

“All the Stars” — Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies” — Dumplin’

“I’ll Fight” — RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” — Mary Poppins Returns

WINNER: “Shallow” – A Star Is Born

“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” — Mary Poppins Returns

BEST SCORE

Kris Bowers — Green Book

Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson — Black Panther

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz — First Man

Marc Shaiman — Mary Poppins Returns

Television

BEST DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor (ABC)

Diego Luna — Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Richard Madden — Bodyguard (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter — Pose (FX)

WINNER: Matthew Rhys — The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia — This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Deuce (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

WINNER: Sandra Oh — Killing Eve (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen — Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts — Homecoming (Amazon)

Keri Russell — The Americans (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Richard Cabral — Mayans M.C. (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon — Billions (Showtime)

WINNER: Noah Emmerich — The Americans (FX)

Justin Hartley — This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession (HBO)

Richard Schiff — The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shea Whigham — Homecoming (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Dina Shihabi — Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Julia Garner — Ozark (Netflix)

WINNER: Thandie Newton — Westworld (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn — Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Holly Taylor — The Americans (FX)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Middle (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria — Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson — The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Donald Glover — Atlanta (FX)

WINNER: Bill Hader — Barry (HBO)

Jim Parsons — The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Bloom — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney — Mom (CBS)

Justina Machado — One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Debra Messing — Will & Grace (NBC)

Issa Rae — Insecure (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Jackson Harper — The Good Place (NBC)

Sean Hayes — Will & Grace (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry — Atlanta (FX)

Nico Santos — Superstore (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

WINNER: Henry Winkler — Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin — GLOW (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf — The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno — One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Zoe Perry — Young Sheldon (CBS)

Annie Potts — Young Sheldon (CBS)

Miriam Shor — Younger (TV Land)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

American Vandal (Netflix)

WINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Icebox (HBO)

WINNER: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)

Notes from the Field (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Antonio Banderas — Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

WINNER: Darren Criss — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Paul Dano — Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro — Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

John Legend — Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)



BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER (TIE): Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)

WINNER (TIE): Patricia Arquette — Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Connie Britton — Dirty John (Bravo)

Carrie Coon — The Sinner (USA Network)

Laura Dern — The Tale (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith — Notes From the Field (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Brandon Victor Dixon — Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Eric Lange — Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Alex Rich — Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Peter Sarsgaard — The Looming Tower (Hulu)

Finn Wittrock — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

WINNER: Ben Whishaw — A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ellen Burstyn — The Tale (HBO)

WINNER: Patricia Clarkson — Sharp Objects (HBO)

Penelope Cruz — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Julia Garner — Dirty John (Bravo)

Judith Light — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Elizabeth Perkins — Sharp Objects (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Archer (FXX)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

WINNER: BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

South Park (Comedy Central)