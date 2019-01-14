2019 Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘Roma,’ ‘The Americans,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Earn Top Prizes, Lady Gaga and Glenn Close Tie for Best Actress
Posted on Monday, January 14th, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Rotten Tomatometers and Metacritic aggregation can only show a sliver of what critics think about films, but the Critics Choice Awards is the definitive proof. The Broadcast Film Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association bestowed their annual Critics’ Choice Awards to the best in movies and TV over the past year, awarding a few festival and awards circuit favorites while mostly passing over The Favourite, despite the Yorgos Lanthimos film’s 14 nods — the most of any film.
The top 2019 Critics Choice Awards winners instead included Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, which led the film categories with four wins, followed by Black Panther and Vice with three wins apiece. Meanwhile in TV, The Americans and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned the critics’ love with three wins each.
See the full list of 2019 Critics Choice awards winners below.
Cuaron’s black-and-white masterpiece Roma surprised no one when it took home the top prizes for Best Picture, Foreign-Language Film, Best Director, and Best Cinematography on Sunday night.
However, the ceremony had a few surprises up its sleeves. Despite earning the most nominations for any film at the Critics Choice Awards, The Favourite only waltzed away with one award for Best Ensemble. And two major acting categories saw a tie, with Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) and Glenn Close (The Wife) tying for Best Actress on the film side, and Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) and Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) tying in the limited series or TV movie category. And while those four women had to share an award, Christian Bale picked up two acting wins for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice for both Best Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy.
So what does it all mean? Nothing for now, but the past few years have seen the Critics Choice Awards become an accurate predictor of Oscar winners. Since 2008, the Critics Choice Awards have correctly predicted the eventual Oscars winner for Best Picture seven times, Best Actor eight times, and Best Actress six times. Maybe this year we’ll get a few historic ties at the Oscars too.
See the full list of nominees and winners by category:
Film
BEST PICTURE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
WINNER: Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
BEST ACTOR
WINNER: Christian Bale — Vice
Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe — At Eternity’s Gate
Ryan Gosling — First Man
Ethan Hawke — First Reformed
Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen — Green Book
BEST ACTRESS
Yalitza Aparicio — Roma
Emily Blunt — Mary Poppins Returns
WINNER (TIE): Glenn Close — The Wife
Toni Collette — Hereditary
Olivia Colman — The Favourite
WINNER (TIE): Lady Gaga — A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Mahershala Ali — Green Book
Timothée Chalamet — Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott — A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan — Black Panther
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams — Vice
Claire Foy — First Man
Nicole Kidman — Boy Erased
WINNER: Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone — The Favourite
Rachel Weisz — The Favourite
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
WINNER: Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade
Thomasin McKenzie — Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould — Wildlife
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place
Amandla Stenberg — The Hate U Give
Sunny Suljic — Mid90s
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
WINNER: The Favourite
Vice
Widows
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle — First Man
Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born
WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Peter Farrelly — Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos — The Favourite
Spike Lee — BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay — Vice
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón — Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara — The Favourite
Adam McKay — Vice
WINNER: Paul Schrader — First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly — Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski — A Quiet Place
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole — Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
WINNER: Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters — A Star Is Born
Josh Singer — First Man
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee — BlacKkKlansman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón — Roma
James Laxton — If Beale Street Could Talk
Matthew Libatique — A Star Is Born
Rachel Morrison — Black Panther
Robbie Ryan — The Favourite
Linus Sandgren — First Man
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
WINNER: Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart — Black Panther
Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez — Roma
Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman — Crazy Rich Asians
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton — The Favourite
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas — First Man
John Myhre, Gordon Sim — Mary Poppins Returns
BEST EDITING
Jay Cassidy — A Star Is Born
Hank Corwin — Vice
WINNER: Tom Cross – First Man
Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough — Roma
Yorgos Mavropsaridis — The Favourite
Joe Walker — Widows
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne — Mary Queen of Scots
WINNER: Ruth Carter — Black Panther
Julian Day — Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell — The Favourite
Sandy Powell — Mary Poppins Returns
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Suspiria
WINNER: Vice
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
WINNER: Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
Ready Player One
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Grinch
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
WINNER: Mission: Impossible — Fallout
Ready Player One
Widows
BEST COMEDY
WINNER: Crazy Rich Asians
Deadpool 2
The Death of Stalin
The Favourite
Game Night
Sorry to Bother You
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
WINNER: Christian Bale — Vice
Jason Bateman — Game Night
Viggo Mortensen — Green Book
John C. Reilly — Stan & Ollie
Ryan Reynolds — Deadpool 2
Lakeith Stanfield — Sorry to Bother You
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Emily Blunt — Mary Poppins Returns
WINNER: Olivia Colman — The Favourite
Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade
Rachel McAdams — Game Night
Charlize Theron — Tully
Constance Wu — Crazy Rich Asians
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
WINNER: A Quiet Place
Suspiria
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Burning
Capernaum
Cold War
WINNER: Roma
Shoplifters
BEST SONG
“All the Stars” — Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies” — Dumplin’
“I’ll Fight” — RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” — Mary Poppins Returns
WINNER: “Shallow” – A Star Is Born
“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” — Mary Poppins Returns
BEST SCORE
Kris Bowers — Green Book
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson — Black Panther
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz — First Man
Marc Shaiman — Mary Poppins Returns
Television
BEST DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: The Americans (FX)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor (ABC)
Diego Luna — Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Richard Madden — Bodyguard (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul (AMC)
Billy Porter — Pose (FX)
WINNER: Matthew Rhys — The Americans (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia — This Is Us (NBC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie Comer — Killing Eve (BBC America)
Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Deuce (HBO)
Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
WINNER: Sandra Oh — Killing Eve (BBC America)
Elizabeth Olsen — Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)
Julia Roberts — Homecoming (Amazon)
Keri Russell — The Americans (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Richard Cabral — Mayans M.C. (FX)
Asia Kate Dillon — Billions (Showtime)
WINNER: Noah Emmerich — The Americans (FX)
Justin Hartley — This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession (HBO)
Richard Schiff — The Good Doctor (ABC)
Shea Whigham — Homecoming (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Dina Shihabi — Jack Ryan (Amazon)
Julia Garner — Ozark (Netflix)
WINNER: Thandie Newton — Westworld (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn — Better Call Saul (AMC)
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Holly Taylor — The Americans (FX)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Middle (ABC)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hank Azaria — Brockmire (IFC)
Ted Danson — The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Donald Glover — Atlanta (FX)
WINNER: Bill Hader — Barry (HBO)
Jim Parsons — The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Bloom — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Allison Janney — Mom (CBS)
Justina Machado — One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Debra Messing — Will & Grace (NBC)
Issa Rae — Insecure (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
William Jackson Harper — The Good Place (NBC)
Sean Hayes — Will & Grace (NBC)
Brian Tyree Henry — Atlanta (FX)
Nico Santos — Superstore (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
WINNER: Henry Winkler — Barry (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin — GLOW (Netflix)
Laurie Metcalf — The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno — One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Zoe Perry — Young Sheldon (CBS)
Annie Potts — Young Sheldon (CBS)
Miriam Shor — Younger (TV Land)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
American Vandal (Netflix)
WINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Icebox (HBO)
WINNER: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)
Notes from the Field (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Antonio Banderas — Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
WINNER: Darren Criss — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Paul Dano — Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Benicio Del Toro — Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
John Legend — Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER (TIE): Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)
WINNER (TIE): Patricia Arquette — Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Connie Britton — Dirty John (Bravo)
Carrie Coon — The Sinner (USA Network)
Laura Dern — The Tale (HBO)
Anna Deavere Smith — Notes From the Field (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Brandon Victor Dixon — Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Eric Lange — Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Alex Rich — Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Peter Sarsgaard — The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
WINNER: Ben Whishaw — A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ellen Burstyn — The Tale (HBO)
WINNER: Patricia Clarkson — Sharp Objects (HBO)
Penelope Cruz — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Julia Garner — Dirty John (Bravo)
Judith Light — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Elizabeth Perkins — Sharp Objects (HBO)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
Archer (FXX)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
WINNER: BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
South Park (Comedy Central)