Two favorites to win the Oscar for Costume Design were also highly favored at the 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards. The guild handed top awards to Oscar costume design front-runners Black Panther and The Favourite at its ceremony on Tuesday night, which recognized the best in Hollywood costume design.

The Costume Designers Guild Awards named The Favourite as the winner in Excellence in Period Film, while Black Panther earned the award for Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy. Both The Favourite‘s Sandy Powell and Black Panther‘s Ruth E. Carter are considered favorites to win at the Oscars for best Costume Design, with Carter in particular up for the distinction of the first African-American to win an Academy Award for costume design if her Afro-futuristic wardrobes were to earn her the Oscar.

Another film to earn a top prize at the Costume Designers Guild Awards was Crazy Rich Asians, whose designer Mary E. Vogt took the Contemporary Film honor. While the film was recognized at the Golden Globes, the watershed film was ignored by the Oscars.

On the TV side, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took the award for Excellence in Period Television while Westworld took the Sci-Fi/Fantasy prize and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won for Contemporary film.

Below are the list of all the winners and nominees at the 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards (via The Playlist):

Excellence in Contemporary Film

A Star Is Born, Erin Benach

Crazy Rich Asians, Mary E. Vogt – WINNER

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Michele Clapton

Ocean’s 8, Sarah Edwards

Widows, Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film

BlacKkKlansman, Marci Rodgers

Bohemian Rhapsody, Julian Day

The Favourite, Sandy Powell – WINNER

Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

A Wrinkle in Time, Paco Delgado

Aquaman, Kym Barrett

The Avengers: Infinity War, Judianna Makovsky

Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter – WINNER

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Jenny Beavan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach – WINNER

Grace and Frankie, Allyson B. Fanger

The Romanoffs, Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck

Sharp Objects, Alix Friedberg

This Is Us, Hala Bahmet

Excellence in Period Television

The Alienist, Michael Kaplan

Glow, Beth Morgan

The Man in the High Castle, Catherine Adair

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Donna Zakowska – WINNER

Outlander, Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich

The Handmaid’s Tale, Ane Crabtree

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Cynthia Summers

Star Trek: Discovery, Gersha Phillips

Westworld, Sharen Davis – WINNER

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Paul Tazewell

The Late Late Show with James Corden, Lauren Shapiro

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Zaldy Goco – WINNER

Saturday Night Live, Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

So You Think You Can Dance, Marina Toybina

Excellence in Short Form Design

Adidas: “See My Creativity”, commercial, Bonnie Stauch

Childish Gambino: “This is America”, music video, Natasha Newman-Thomas – WINNER

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy, short film, Charlie Altuna

Justin Timberlake: “Supplies” Directed by Dave Myers, music video, Ami Goodhart

Nespresso: “The Quest”, commercial, Jenny Eagan

Star Trek: Short Treks “The Brightest Star”, short film – Gersha Phillips