‘Black Panther’ and ‘The Favourite’ Are Favorites at the 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards
Posted on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Two favorites to win the Oscar for Costume Design were also highly favored at the 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards. The guild handed top awards to Oscar costume design front-runners Black Panther and The Favourite at its ceremony on Tuesday night, which recognized the best in Hollywood costume design.
The Costume Designers Guild Awards named The Favourite as the winner in Excellence in Period Film, while Black Panther earned the award for Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy. Both The Favourite‘s Sandy Powell and Black Panther‘s Ruth E. Carter are considered favorites to win at the Oscars for best Costume Design, with Carter in particular up for the distinction of the first African-American to win an Academy Award for costume design if her Afro-futuristic wardrobes were to earn her the Oscar.
Another film to earn a top prize at the Costume Designers Guild Awards was Crazy Rich Asians, whose designer Mary E. Vogt took the Contemporary Film honor. While the film was recognized at the Golden Globes, the watershed film was ignored by the Oscars.
On the TV side, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took the award for Excellence in Period Television while Westworld took the Sci-Fi/Fantasy prize and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won for Contemporary film.
Below are the list of all the winners and nominees at the 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards (via The Playlist):
Excellence in Contemporary Film
A Star Is Born, Erin Benach
Crazy Rich Asians, Mary E. Vogt – WINNER
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Michele Clapton
Ocean’s 8, Sarah Edwards
Widows, Jenny Eagan
Excellence in Period Film
BlacKkKlansman, Marci Rodgers
Bohemian Rhapsody, Julian Day
The Favourite, Sandy Powell – WINNER
Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
A Wrinkle in Time, Paco Delgado
Aquaman, Kym Barrett
The Avengers: Infinity War, Judianna Makovsky
Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter – WINNER
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Jenny Beavan
Excellence in Contemporary Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach – WINNER
Grace and Frankie, Allyson B. Fanger
The Romanoffs, Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck
Sharp Objects, Alix Friedberg
This Is Us, Hala Bahmet
Excellence in Period Television
The Alienist, Michael Kaplan
Glow, Beth Morgan
The Man in the High Castle, Catherine Adair
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Donna Zakowska – WINNER
Outlander, Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich
The Handmaid’s Tale, Ane Crabtree
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Discovery, Gersha Phillips
Westworld, Sharen Davis – WINNER
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Paul Tazewell
The Late Late Show with James Corden, Lauren Shapiro
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Zaldy Goco – WINNER
Saturday Night Live, Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
So You Think You Can Dance, Marina Toybina
Excellence in Short Form Design
Adidas: “See My Creativity”, commercial, Bonnie Stauch
Childish Gambino: “This is America”, music video, Natasha Newman-Thomas – WINNER
Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy, short film, Charlie Altuna
Justin Timberlake: “Supplies” Directed by Dave Myers, music video, Ami Goodhart
Nespresso: “The Quest”, commercial, Jenny Eagan
Star Trek: Short Treks “The Brightest Star”, short film – Gersha Phillips