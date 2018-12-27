2018 Online Film Critics Society Nominations

The 2018 Online Film Critics Society nominations are in, and The FavouriteRoma and If Beale Street Could Talk are at the top of the list. Other honorees include the criminally underrated AnnihilationRoma breakout star Yalitza AparicioYou Were Never Really Here director Lynne Ramsay, and of course, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. See the full list of 2018 OFCS nominations below.

Full disclosure: I’m a member of the OFCS. And while I’m slightly disappointed to see one of my choices – Nicolas Cage, Best Actor for Mandy – didn’t make the cut, I’m damn happy with this line-up. For one thing, Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here scored multiple nominations – and I have a bad feeling the Oscars are going to overlook it completely. Another plus: a Best Picture nom for Annihilation, one of my favorite films of the year, and a film I’m positive many forgot about, since it hit theaters in February.

The Online Film Critics Society, featuring 284 film critics whose works appear primarily online, was founded in 1997 to “support online critics and provide them a unified voice in the then-dominant culture of print journalism.” This year’s winners will be announced on January 2, 2019. The full list of nominations follows.

Best Picture

Annihilation
BlacKkKlansman
Eighth Grade
The Favourite
First Reformed
Hereditary
If Beale Street Could Talk
Roma
A Star Is Born
Suspiria
You Were Never Really Here

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Lynne Ramsay – You Were Never Really Here

Best Lead Actor

Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Joaquin Phoenix – You Were Never Really Here
John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman

Best Lead Actress

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Regina Hall – Support the Girls
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther
Steven Yeun – Burning

Best Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki – Widows
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Original Screenplay

Eighth Grade
The Favourite
First Reformed
Roma
Sorry to Bother You

Best Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
Widows

Best Editing

The Favourite
First Man
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Roma
Widows

Best Cinematography

Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Roma

Best Original Score

Black Panther
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Suspiria

Best Debut Feature

Ari Aster – Hereditary
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Carlos López Estrada – Blindspotting
Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You

Best Film Not In the English Language

Burning
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
Zama

Best Documentary

Free Solo
Minding the Gap
Shirkers
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

