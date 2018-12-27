The 2018 Online Film Critics Society nominations are in, and The Favourite, Roma and If Beale Street Could Talk are at the top of the list. Other honorees include the criminally underrated Annihilation, Roma breakout star Yalitza Aparicio, You Were Never Really Here director Lynne Ramsay, and of course, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. See the full list of 2018 OFCS nominations below.

Full disclosure: I’m a member of the OFCS. And while I’m slightly disappointed to see one of my choices – Nicolas Cage, Best Actor for Mandy – didn’t make the cut, I’m damn happy with this line-up. For one thing, Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here scored multiple nominations – and I have a bad feeling the Oscars are going to overlook it completely. Another plus: a Best Picture nom for Annihilation, one of my favorite films of the year, and a film I’m positive many forgot about, since it hit theaters in February.

The Online Film Critics Society, featuring 284 film critics whose works appear primarily online, was founded in 1997 to “support online critics and provide them a unified voice in the then-dominant culture of print journalism.” This year’s winners will be announced on January 2, 2019. The full list of nominations follows.

Best Picture

Annihilation

BlacKkKlansman

Eighth Grade

The Favourite

First Reformed

Hereditary

If Beale Street Could Talk

Roma

A Star Is Born

Suspiria

You Were Never Really Here

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Lynne Ramsay – You Were Never Really Here

Best Lead Actor

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Joaquin Phoenix – You Were Never Really Here

John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman

Best Lead Actress

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Regina Hall – Support the Girls

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

Steven Yeun – Burning

Best Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki – Widows

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Original Screenplay

Eighth Grade

The Favourite

First Reformed

Roma

Sorry to Bother You

Best Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

Widows

Best Editing

The Favourite

First Man

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Roma

Widows

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Roma

Best Original Score

Black Panther

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Suspiria

Best Debut Feature

Ari Aster – Hereditary

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Carlos López Estrada – Blindspotting

Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You

Best Film Not In the English Language

Burning

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

Zama

Best Documentary

Free Solo

Minding the Gap

Shirkers

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?