Misha Collins' First Supernatural Scene Was So Bad, He Had To Reshoot It The Next Day

Misha Collins originally auditioned to play a demon on "Supernatural," so he can be forgiven for needing some time to get acquainted with Castiel, the angelic character he ended up playing in Eric Kripke's horror drama. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Collins and his co-stars, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, looked back at his "Supernatural" debut, with Collins sharing an interesting detail about having to reshoot his first scene.

Castiel first appears in season 4's "Lazarus Rising" episode, which is often regarded as one of the best installments of "Supernatural." The character's grand entrance sees him storm into a building where Dean and Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver) are holding up, absorbing a hail of bullets as he walks toward them, looking completely unfazed. It's a great scene, but the creators weren't happy with Collins' early takes. As he told it:

"My debut performance on 'Supernatural' was so substandard that we did a reshoot the next day, because they got the dailies back of my creepy performance and they were like..."

Despite being heavily involved in the scene, Ackles didn't recall being summoned back for reshoots, suggesting that Collins was the only actor who didn't live up to expectations at the time. That said, the Castiel star went on to become a major part of the show until "Supernatural" season 15, proving that the creators must have been happy with his overall performance. However, reshoots pale in comparison to Collins' worst experiences on "Supernatural," as playing Castiel caused permanent damage to his health.