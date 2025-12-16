Misha Collins' First Supernatural Scene Was So Bad, He Had To Reshoot It The Next Day
Misha Collins originally auditioned to play a demon on "Supernatural," so he can be forgiven for needing some time to get acquainted with Castiel, the angelic character he ended up playing in Eric Kripke's horror drama. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Collins and his co-stars, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, looked back at his "Supernatural" debut, with Collins sharing an interesting detail about having to reshoot his first scene.
Castiel first appears in season 4's "Lazarus Rising" episode, which is often regarded as one of the best installments of "Supernatural." The character's grand entrance sees him storm into a building where Dean and Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver) are holding up, absorbing a hail of bullets as he walks toward them, looking completely unfazed. It's a great scene, but the creators weren't happy with Collins' early takes. As he told it:
"My debut performance on 'Supernatural' was so substandard that we did a reshoot the next day, because they got the dailies back of my creepy performance and they were like..."
Despite being heavily involved in the scene, Ackles didn't recall being summoned back for reshoots, suggesting that Collins was the only actor who didn't live up to expectations at the time. That said, the Castiel star went on to become a major part of the show until "Supernatural" season 15, proving that the creators must have been happy with his overall performance. However, reshoots pale in comparison to Collins' worst experiences on "Supernatural," as playing Castiel caused permanent damage to his health.
Playing Castiel on Supernatural led to Misha Collins suffering physical pain
Misha Collins' first outing as Castiel didn't please the creators of "Supernatural," but he got better, and he took the role very seriously from that moment on. In fact, Collins was so dedicated to playing the character that he developed a sore throat through the voice he put on for the show — and the actor has carried that pain around with him since the series ended. As Collins told TVInsider:
"So I went to the doctor and was like, 'I don't know what's going on, but I have a sore throat that's not going away.' I got checked for strep, and it's not strep. I was literally causing damage to my vocal cords. So, that's something that I carried with me from Castiel. Actual physical trauma."
Collins noted that he never expected to become a "Supernatural" mainstay following his debut, so he might have taken precautions to protect his vocal cords if he knew how long his tenure would last. Still, at least he got to be part of a hit series for a very long time, which is as good a reason as any to suffer.