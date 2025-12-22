Studio Execs Wanted To Cut One Of Jim Carrey's Most Iconic Movie Scenes

Back in 1994, if you'd pitched a comedy from the director of "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" starring a relatively unknown Canadian comedian, you'd probably be asked to promptly leave the New Line offices. But somehow, that exact film not only got made but became a beloved classic among 90s kids, introducing a generation to the unforgettable comedic stylings of Jim Carrey and becoming a foundational piece of culture for anyone there to witness its arrival. Adding to the unlikeliness of "The Mask" and its surprise success was the fact it contained several musical numbers which saw the characters participate in show-stopping song and dance sequences. If New Line executives had their way, however, none of those scenes would have been in the final cut.

In Forbes' oral history of the movie, director Chuck Russell spoke about the "unique spirit" of "The Mask," and specifically highlighted the "music and dance" aspects, which evidently "sort of shocked New Line when they first saw the cut of the movie." According to Russell, the suits encouraged him to cut one song and dance number in particular, telling the director, "This is not a musical," to which Russell replied, "You gotta have the music."

The musical interlude in question was the sequence in which Carrey's Stanley Ipkiss, having transformed into the Mask, distracts an entire police force with a rendition of the title song from 1946 American musical comedy "Cuban Pete." Not only does the scene showcase some of the best physical comedy in the entire movie, it contains some impressive CGI that was ahead of its time. Plus, it was just a darn good time, proving that while executives might be right some of the time, they know as much as anybody else about what will work on-screen.