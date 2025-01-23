The Lost Live-Action Super Mario Bros. Spin-Off Was Pure Nightmare Fuel

Since the introduction of the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985, Nintendo has stood astride the world like a mighty colossus. Its theogony of video game characters has become even more ubiquitous and recognizable than Warner Bros.' Looney Tunes or Mickey Mouse and his gang. There are even Nintendo theme park areas and films now, like the animated "Super Mario Bros. Movie." The company is still going strong, too. The Nintendo Switch, introduced in 2017, soon became the third best-selling video game console of all time, trailing only behind Nintendo's own DS and Sony's PlayStation 2.

Apart from a few missteps (remember the Virtual Boy?), it's always been this way for Nintendo. Thinking back to the 1980s, certain enthused members of Gen-Y might recall Nintendo Cereal, Nintendo wall calendars, and Nintendo-centric movies like "The Wizard." (Hands up if you subscribed to Nintendo Power Magazine or, going even further back, were a member of the Nintendo Fun Club.)

In 1989, Nintendo even made its way onto the airwaves with "The Super Mario Bros. Super Show," a strange live-action/animation hybrid program that, when one looks up the numbers, was one of the most popular series of its kind. The show had live-action sitcom-like bookend sequences featuring "Captain" Lou Albano and Danny Wells as Mario and Luigi, a pair of New York plumbers who, very often, hosted celebrity guests. These live-action sequences would then lead into an animated Mario Bros. segment wherein Mario and Luigi had surreal "comedic" adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom. Every Friday, the animated sequence was themed around "The Legend of Zelda."

Less well-known, however, was the show that ran after "The Super Mario Bros. Super Show." Debuting on September 11, 1989, "King Koopa's Kool Kartoons" was an old-fashioned kiddie show hosted by King Koopa. The show ran 65 episodes over the course of its only season. Tapes of the series have not been preserved; hence, "King Koopa's Kool Kartoons" is now considered lost media.