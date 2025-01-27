A Beloved Disney Character Was Designed After Tom Cruise

To unwrap all this, we need to bring in a little context and backstory. As was the case for much of the heralded Disney Renaissance era, we need to start with the late songwriter Howard Ashman. Ashman and his composing partner Alan Menken were brought on board at the studio in the mid-1980s to help bring a new version of "The Little Mermaid" to life. No doubt, that film's iconic and wonderful songs had a huge part in its success, but it should also be noted that Ashman and Menken were co-credited with writing the film's overall script as well, not just the music. So, naturally, because "The Little Mermaid" was an undeniable hit at the box office and with critics (even netting Disney a couple of Oscars along the way), Ashman and Menken were brought back for future films, starting with Disney's 1991 masterpiece "Beauty and the Beast." But because of the long runway between when animated titles are approved and actually completed, coupled with Ashman's tragic passing from AIDS in March 1991 (months before "Beauty and the Beast" was released in theaters), Disney had already begun development on the duo's next title: "Aladdin." Although we all know and love "Beauty and the Beast," it may surprise some folks to learn that Ashman was only working on that film so that he could put his passion into "Aladdin."

For a number of reasons, the version of "Aladdin" that we're all familiar with is far from the one Ashman had envisioned before his passing. Key characters and songs from his take didn't survive the final cut; perhaps the most famous example is Aladdin's mother, who was enough of a presence to lead to a song that got a second life in the Broadway musical, "Proud of Your Boy." It wasn't just that the arc of the film changed, as did the tone; the very design of Aladdin himself shifted, too. For animators like Glen Keane, as detailed in a Los Angeles Times profile back in the fall of 1992, it wasn't Cruise who served as the initial design inspiration for Aladdin, but another young big-name A-lister of the era: Michael J. Fox. Keane also noted that his Aladdin was "short in stature but with a big ego and lots of dreams." However, then-exec Jeffrey Katzenberg was dismayed with how the production was coming along and demanded changes of all sorts, including making Aladdin more relatable and slightly more mature by using "Top Gun" as a visual cue for the redesign. (We can argue about how 1992-era Cruise and Fox were probably not drastically different as performers, of course.)