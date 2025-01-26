Why Patrick Warburton's David Puddy Couldn't Star In More Seinfeld Episodes

If you think "Seinfeld" was all about its fab four of Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards, I envy you. This means you have nine unwatched seasons of sitcom genius waiting for you on streaming (or you could just buy the complete series on Blu-ray and own every episode for probably the rest of your life, provided you store the discs properly). If there's a "Seinfeld" fanatic in your life, you probably know about frequently recurring characters like the weaselly Newman (Wayne Knight), George's eccentric parents (Jerry Stiller and Estelle Harris), and standouts like the Soup Nazi (Larry Thomas), but do you know about the deadpan majesty of David Puddy?

Portrayed by Patrick Warburton (to the consternation of his father), David Puddy first appeared in the classic season 6 episode "The Fusilli Jerry." Puddy is Jerry's friend and mechanic who violates an unwritten guy rule when he steals Jerry's coital "move" while having sex with Elaine. This sets into motion a series of hilariously petty complications, so no one was upset to see Puddy return in a subsequent episode that found him donning New Jersey Devils face paint. At this point, the odd-but-seemingly-decent Puddy seemed destined for recurring status. He was a perfect straight-faced foil for Elaine, and possessed of quirks that could be exploited for huge laughs further down the line.

So, why did Puddy suddenly go away and not return until the series' final season?