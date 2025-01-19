The Worst Episode Of Mad Men, According To IMDb

"Some television shows struggle to craft an identity in their initial season, but 'Mad Men' knew what it wanted to be in its first episode," /Film writer Liam Gaughan shrewdly observes in his season ranking, and we can say the same about "Ladies Room." The episode immediately establishes "Mad Men" as a novelistic slow-burn that you must pay close attention to, one that is interested in studying the psychological nuts and bolts of its characters. "Ladies Room" is not as dramatically enthralling as some of the future episodes, but the little details we discover are important and will blossom in later episodes.

"Ladies Room" sets up Don's secrecy as he avoids questions about his childhood, but mainly establishes that the female characters are just as important to the narrative. "Mad Men" will be equally concerned with how they navigate a patriarchal world. Peggy must navigate the minefields of her lecherous co-workers, their incessant advances slowly chipping away at her naiveté. The scenes where Betty attends psychoanalysis are a bit lengthy, but they help articulate her suburban ennui and jealousy of the recently divorced Helen's freedom and a stronger sense of self. Yet, this confessional isn't even a safe space for her thoughts and emotions, as the final scene reveals that her psychiatrist discusses her sessions with Don over the phone.

One odd element of "Ladies Room" is that it ends with the modern song "Beautiful Mine" by RJD2, which sounds like an electronic lullaby. This could indicate how Don often views her with childlike innocence, expecting her to be nothing but a happy housewife. While "Ladies Room" didn't make my list of the best "Mad Men" episodes, it's still a very solid one that doesn't deserve the "worst episode" label.