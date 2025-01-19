What Happened To Niles Crane Actor David Hyde Pierce After Frasier?

It's not that David Hyde Pierce has fully avoided appearing in film and TV since the end of "Frasier," but his choices have been few and far between and clearly speak to his own interests more than a need to work and collect a paycheck. Perhaps his most notable post-"Frasier" work was on the recent Max series "Julia," in which he played Julia Child's husband Paul as she began her notable career as a famous TV chef in the mid-1960s. (Fans of "Frasier" no doubt may recall that one of the show's other regular cast members, Bebe Neuwirth, played Frasier Crane's ex-wife Lilith.) Though Pierce looked the same, if somewhat older, on "Julia," the type of character he played (a husband who has to grapple with the fact that his wife is becoming famous while his own artwork is being ignored) allowed him a level of complexity that wasn't always present in his excellent work on "Frasier." Though the series was canceled after two seasons, he specifically felt like a breath of fresh air to audiences who may not have caught him in his other few appearances. (Most notable among those would be a recurring role on CBS's "The Good Wife".) Of course, the other breath of fresh air was itself a reboot, as Pierce did return to one of his more famous roles in the Netflix reboot "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp" for a couple episodes, as well as the "Ten Years Later" follow-up briefly.

David Hyde Pierce made himself a star as Niles Crane on "Frasier," and the fact that his Emmy-winning work feels like such an impossible standard for other actors to live up to speaks to his quality as an actor. It's enviable to be one of the folks who have seen him flourish on the Broadway stage in the last two decades, because the success of "Frasier" enabled him to flex his muscles wherever he pleased. If you haven't caught him in quick TV appearances over the years, or the indie thriller "The Perfect Host" (in which he plays something of a more murderous version of Niles), just know that he hasn't fallen off the map completely and consider yourself lucky when he decides to pop up on the big or small screen again.